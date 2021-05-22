Cops question two sisters in Indore for suspected ISI links

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Two young women, both sisters, are reportedly being questioned by police and military intelligence in Mhow town of Madhya Pradesh’s Indore district on Friday for suspected links with Pakistan’s Inter Services Intelligence (ISI).

The two women aged between 28 and 32 years were on police and military intelligence’s radar following specific inputs about them being in regular touch with contacts in Pakistan, particularly suspected ISI operatives and possibly retired and present army officers across the LoC.

According to sources privy to investigation, one of the sisters is a school teacher, while the other woman has worked with an electricity company in the past. They were using fake IDs on social media to regularly communicate with contacts (possibly ISI operatives) in Pakistan, for over a year.

The two women were in contact with a man hailing from Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir. The J&K man also has possibly been picked up by the cops and military intelligence for questioning.

The two women, who hail from Gawli Palasia area near Mhow town, are daughters of an ex-serviceman, who after retirement had worked as a security guard at a nationalized bank branch in Mhow only.

While refusing to share details of the entire development, the Inspector General of Indore Zone Harinarayanchari Mishra told The New Indian Express that the local police and intelligence agencies are jointly working in the matter.