Fall in vaccination curve over last few weeks

The number of Covid jabs administered in the country has been on a decline over the past few weeks, shows the weekly analysis of data from the CoWIN portal.

Published: 22nd May 2021 09:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2021 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker during the COVID-19 vaccination drive. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The number of Covid jabs administered in the country has been on a decline over the past few weeks, shows the weekly analysis of data from the CoWIN portal. The total number of doses administered between April 3 and April 9 was 24.7 million. However, over a period of seven weeks, this has declined to 7.8 million, between May 15 and May 21, according to the data available. The figure includes both first and second doses of the vaccines.

Between April 10 and April 16, over 20 million doses were administered. This declined to 17 million over the next week from April 17 to April 23. Between April 24 and April 30, over 15.4 million doses were given. Over the next fortnight between May 1 to May 7, and May 8 to May 14, a total of 12.1 million and 12.8 million doses respectively were administered, a slight increase, which, however, was eclipsed by the just 7.8 million doses in the following week (May 15-21). 

While May 15 saw 1.7 million vaccinations, over 1.5 million doses were administered on May 17. The subsequent days of May 18, May 19 and May 20 saw 1.3 million, 1.1 million, and 1.4 million doses, respectively. The Centre opened up vaccinations for all adults beginning May 1. While India started inoculation of healthcare workers and frontline workers from January 16, vaccinations for those above the age group of 45 started from April 1.

Meanwhile, states have flagged shortage of vaccines and their inability to vaccinate the 18-44 age group. 
A state-wise break-up of vaccinations shows that Maharashtra has administered over 20 million doses, while Uttar Pradesh has given over 16 million jabs. Meanwhile, West Bengal has administered over 13 million vaccines and Rajasthan over 15 million doses. Karnataka has administered over 11 million jabs and Bihar over 9 million of these vaccines.

