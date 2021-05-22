Gujarat sees 54 COVID deaths; 15-year-old boy becomes Ahmedabad's first case of pediatric Mucormycosis

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat on Saturday reported 8,445 recoveries against 4,205 new coronavirus positive cases while 54 patients died, the lowest daily fatalities since April 11 this year, the state health department said.

With the new additions, Gujarat's tally of cases rose to 7,84,676 and the death toll to 9,523, it said, adding the overall count of recoveries in the state now stands at 6,95,026.

Gujarat is now left with 80,127 active cases whereas the state's recovery rate has improved to 88.57 per cent, the department said.

At 711, Ahmedabad reported the highest number of new cases in the state in the day, followed by 545 cases in Vadodara, 450 in Surat, 331 in Rajkot, 189 in Jamnagar, 131 in Junagadh, and 118 in Bhavnagar among others.

At 10, Surat reported the maximum number of COVID-19 deaths in the state during the day, followed by seven in Ahmedabad, six in Vadodara, five in Rajkot and four in Jamnagar, the department said.

Gujarat so far administered 1,52,15,612 doses of COVID-19 vaccines with 38,88,879 beneficiaries getting the second dose.

On Saturday alone, 1,47,860 doses were administered, it said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 7,84,676, new cases 4,205, death toll 9,523, discharged 6,95,026, active cases 80,127, people tested so far - figures not released.

Meanwhile, a 15-year-old-boy in Ahmedabad has been detected with Mucormycosis or black fungus a week after he recovered from COVID-19, a doctor treating him said on Saturday.

City-based pediatrician Dr Abhishek Bansal said, to the best of his knowledge, this may be the first case of pediatric Mucormycosis in Ahmedabad.

"He was admitted in a private hospital here on April 14 with coronavirus symptoms, and was later in the ICU for 10 days after the infection was confirmed. He was given supplemental oxygen, Remdesivir as well as steroids and discharged on April 24. A week later, he developed new symptoms like toothache and a small ulcer in palate, which finally turned out to be Mucormycosis," he said.

"He had to undergo surgery in which his half right-sided palate and upper teeth on the right side were removed and his sinuses cleaned, His condition is stable and he should be discharged in the next three to four days. To the best of my knowledge, this is the first case of pediatric Mucormycosis in Ahmedabad," Bansal said.

As per the Centre, Gujarat has 2,281 Mucormycosis patients, which is the highest for any state in the country.