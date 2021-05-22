TMC turncoat Sonali Guha who joined BJP writes to Mamata, wants to come back

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: Former MLA Sonali Guha, who joined the BJP after being denied a ticket by the TMC in the Assembly elections, has decided to quit the saffron camp and wrote an open letter to Mamata Banerjee expressing her interest to return to the fold of the ruling party. She also apologised for her wrong decision to quit the TMC.

On her Twitter handle, Sonali wrote, "I am writing this with a broken heart that I took the wrong decision of joining another party after being emotional. I could not get accustomed there. The way a fish cannot stay out of water, I will not be able to live without you Didi. I seek your forgiveness and if you don’t forgive me, I won’t be able to live. Please allow me to come back and spend the rest of my life in your affection."

Sonali joined the BJP two days after the TMC announced the list of candidates. The four-time MLA, once considered to be the shadow of chief minister Mamata Banerjee, was among the slew of TMC MLAs who switched over to the BJP before the Assembly elections.

Kunal Ghosh, the spokesperson of the TMC, said, "The party has not yet taken any decision to accept those who had left the party during the tough time that it faced before the elections."