Union minister RK Singh arranges for oxygen cylinders, concentrators for hospitals in Bihar's Ara

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union Power Minister RK Singh has made available 50 oxygen concentrators and 50 oxygen cylinders for use by hospitals in his parliamentary constituency Ara in Bihar amid the COVID-19 pandemic, his office said on Saturday.

Reinforcing his efforts to help people in his constituency and save lives, the minister of state for power and renewable energy has arranged for 50 oxygen concentrators and 50 oxygen cylinders for use by hospitals in Ara, his office tweeted.

It added that these high quality imported oxygen concentrators and cylinders will be handed over to the district administration in the next two-three days.

Separately, the power ministry said in a statement that the state-run PowerGrid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) has actively taken up various initiatives for extending timely help to its employees and workers in its offices pan-India.

In a move to make the Rourkela sub-station, Odisha Projects campus 100 per cent COVID-19 free, proactive steps were taken to thwart further rise in coronavirus cases. A mass RAT (Rapid Antigen Testing) camp was organised on May 19 for sub-station employees, workers and their family members in adjoining localities of Rourkela sub-station.

A mass vaccination camp was also organised at Angul sub-station, where about 100 persons were vaccinated, including employees and family members. Similar camps have been organised at Baripada, Kaniha and Bolangir sub-stations.