Armed Forces position their assets, keep teams ready to mitigate effects of Cyclone Yaas

The tropical storm brewing over the east-central Bay of Bengal is very likely to head towards the north Odisha-West Bengal coast by Wednesday evening as a very severe cyclonic storm.

Coast Guard Personnel issuing warning

Coast Guard Personnel issuing warning (Photo | MoD)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Armed Forces have commenced preparations to mitigate the impact of Cyclone Yaas, which is expected to hit the Eastern Coast on May 26, 2021.

Indian Navy, Army, Air Force and Coast Guard have mobilized their personnel along with equipment and have also kept response teams ready at various locations. Attention has been paid to keep the essential COVID-related supplies running through rail and road transport.

The tropical storm brewing over the east-central Bay of Bengal is very likely to head towards the north Odisha-West Bengal coast by Wednesday evening as a very severe cyclonic storm.

Ministry of Defence (MoD) informed on Sunday that Indian Air Force (IAF) has airlifted 950 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel and 70 tonnes of load from Jamnagar, Varanasi, Patna, and Arakonnam to Kolkata, Bhubaneswar, and Port Blair in 15 Transport Aircraft, as on May 23, 2021.

“IAF has kept sixteen transport aircraft and 26 helicopters on standby for immediate deployment. Indian Navy, fresh from Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) and rescue operations on the Western Coast, has moved 10 Human Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) pallets to Bhubaneswar and Kolkata, while five HADR pallets are ready at Port Blair,” said MoD.

Also, eight ships of Eastern Naval Command and Andaman and Nicobar Command have been embarked with HADR Bricks to provide succour to the people likely to be impacted. Four diving and 10 flood relief columns have been pre-positioned at Kolkata, Bhubaneswar and Chilika for rendering assistance to civil administration at short notice.

Indian Navy has kept seven flood relief teams and two diving teams ready at different locations in Andaman and Nicobar Islands to deal with any eventuality.

In addition, Naval Aircraft and helicopters in Vishakhapatnam and Port Blair are on operational readiness to undertake search and rescue missions. Eight flood relief columns and three Engineer Task Forces of the Indian Army are ready for immediate deployment on requisition by the civil administration.

Speaking on the issue of critical supplies related to the COVID pandemic, Bharat Bhushan Babu, Spokesperson MoD said, “Armed Forces teams are aware of the need to keep the road & rail links open to ensure uninterrupted supply of life-saving oxygen & drugs required for treatment at COVID-19 hospitals.”

The Armed Forces are in constant touch with the civil administration of the affected states, added Mr. Babu. Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has kept all its ashore, afloat and aviation units on high alert and ICG ships and aircraft have been deployed in the Bay of Bengal and Andaman sea.

As a proactive step, ICG Remote Operating Stations have been relaying weather alert messages in local languages for the seafarers and fishermen. International safety Net (ISN) has been activated to alert the vessels in/transiting through the area. With these preventive measures, ICG has ensured safe return of 254 boats which were out at sea and alerted various merchant vessels in transit and 77 vessels at anchorage till date.

In addition, 31 Coast Guard Disaster Relief Teams (DRTs) with inflatable boats, lifebuoys and lifejackets are on standby. Medical teams & ambulances have also been kept standby for swift mobilisation.

Port authorities, oil rig operators, shipping, fisheries authorities and fishermen associations have also been informed about the impending cyclone for undertaking pre-emptive measures to avoid any damage. Meanwhile, the forces have continued with their search and rescue operations on the Western seaboard in the aftermath of Cyclone Tauktae.

