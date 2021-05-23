STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Case fatality rate of COVID in J&K lower than other states: WHO official

Dr Ashiq Rashid Mir, Surveillance Medical Officer, expressed optimism over the recovery rate of positive cases along with less case fatality rate compared to the rest of the states.

Published: 23rd May 2021 12:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2021 12:19 AM   |  A+A-

Jammu and Kashmir State Disaster Response Force soldiers who are assisting the fight against COVID-19 stand outside government medical hospital in Jammu. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: The case fatality rate of COVID-19 in Jammu and Kashmir is lower compared to other states in the country, which indicates the disease is under control, surveillance medical officer of the WHO here said on Saturday.

Dr Ashiq Rashid Mir, Surveillance Medical Officer, World Health Organization, Kashmir Division, expressed optimism over the recovery rate of positive cases along with less case fatality rate in Jammu and Kashmir compared to the rest of the states.

"This is the main indicator which shows the disease is under control," he said.

Mir said with the cooperation of the people, the impact of the pandemic could be subdued to a large extent.

He said over 1,30,000 patients have recovered in Kashmir and another 80,000 have recovered in Jammu, which is an "encouraging sign".

He urged people to keep following Covid protocol, including wearing face masks properly.

"The exterior side of the masks may contain infection and touching it may pose a threat of infection. The people should wash hands with soap for thirty seconds while returning home from work. These preventive measures are the first weapon against curtailing the spread of pandemic," Mir said.

He asked people to register for vaccination and get the jab on their turn "as it is another effective weapon against the infection".

