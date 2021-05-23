STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chhattisgarh official hits man for COVID norm violation, video goes viral

A coronavirus-induced lockdown is in place in the district, some 340 kilometres from here, and a man, identified as Aman Mittal (23), was stopped by the collector and a posse of police.

Bengaluru Lockdown

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

RAIPUR: The collector of Chhattisgarh's Surajpur district on Saturday apologised after a video of him hitting a man for a COVID-19 norm violation went viral on social media.

A coronavirus-induced lockdown is in place in the district, some 340 kilometres from here, and a man, identified as Aman Mittal (23), was stopped by the collector and a posse of police, an official said.

In the video, the man can be seen showing a piece of paper and something on his mobile phone to the collector who takes the device and throws it to the ground.

The senior official is then seen slapping the man and encouraging two policemen who rush to the spot and start hitting the man with sticks.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Collector Ranbir Sharma said, "Today a video is viral on social media in which I am shown slapping a man who was out during lockdown. I sincerely apologize for today's behavior. I never had any intention to disrespect or belittle the person in the video."

"In this pandemic situation, district Surajpur along with the entire Chhattisgarh state has been facing irreparable loss of lives. We all employees of the state government are striving hard to tackle this problem," he further said in his statement.

Sharma said he had recovered from COVID-19 while his mother continued to battle the infection, and asked people to follow COVID-19 norms in place strictly so that the outbreak can be contained.

Sharma said the man, contrary to some reports, was not a minor but a 23-year-old "He was riding a bike and was over speeding. The man also misbehaved with officials", the collector said.

A police official said the man has been charged under the Epidemic Diseases Act for violating COVID-19 norms.

