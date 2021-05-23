STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19: No alternative to vaccination, it carries advantage for every individual, says Jitendra Singh

Jitendra Singh said there is no alternative to vaccination and it carries advantage for every individual who is eligible for it.

Published: 23rd May 2021 08:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2021 08:05 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Encouraging all eligible persons to get inoculated against Covid, Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday said vaccination acts as a "great buffer" against infection severity and therefore, there is no alternative to it.

Singh, who is a noted physician and diabetologist, cited medical studies which have drawn the inference that inoculation against COVID-19 "does not produce a shield" against the deadly virus, but helps reduce severity of the disease and also reduces chances of one suffering life-threatening complications.

He said there is no alternative to vaccination and it carries advantage for every individual who is eligible for it.

"Covid infection, if it happens after vaccination, may be less severe and therefore, even if the vaccination may not give 100 per cent protection against the corona infection, it might still serve as a great buffer to the severity or virulence of the disease," Singh, who is the minister of state for personnel, said.

He said there have been a number of cases of infection reported post-vaccination, even after taking two doses, and he was himself one such case who contracted the infection after taking both the doses.

But, the minister said, these cases are largely said to have relatively milder symptoms, with reduced chances of severity and mortality.

Singh cautioned that many people after vaccination, think that they are now immune to the infection and as a result of it, they stop wearing face masks or they do not wear it properly.

"But the catch here is that the virus first attacks the nasal passages and then the lungs and therefore, if the nose and mouth are exposed, the chances of getting infection after vaccination are still there," he said.

Singh added that immunity levels vary from person to person and so does one's level and extent of exposure to the virus.

"This could also be a factor in getting infected after the first or the second dose of vaccine. Similarly, the associated co-morbidities could also play a role," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jitendra Singh COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates Coronavirus Latest Updates
India Matters
A health worker receives a dose of COVAXIN vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
‘Cases to dip to pre-2nd wave level by early July’
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre)
Healthcare on the brink: A cry for help
A deserted, otherwise busy, NSC Bose Road in Chennai as lockdown intensifies across State. (Photo | Shiba, EPS)
Bizarre strict Covid-19 lockdown orders in Tamil Nadu
Security personnel gather near the entrance of the Wuhan Institute of Virology during a visit by the World Health Organization team. (Photo | AP)
'Wuhan lab researchers sought hospital care before Covid outbreak'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Security personnel gather near the entrance of the Wuhan Institute of Virology during a visit by the World Health Organization team. (Photo | AP)
Why are researchers worried about Wuhan lab taking hospital care for COVID in 2019 before outbreak?
A picture that went viral on social media, of the couple tieing the knot in the chartered aircraft.
WATCH | Madurai couple gets married mid-air in SpiceJet aircraft, amid TN Covid restrictions
Gallery
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
Cristiano Ronaldo wins this round. Lionel Messi took 188 games to reach 100 goals for Barcelona since he debuted at a very young age among many stalwarts at the Catalan club and never left. Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of reaching the 100-goal milestone from just 105 games for the Los Blancos tops the chart to date and the Portugal great once again broke into the top-10 by taking just 131 games to reach the three-figure mark for Juventus. Here are the 10 players who currently holds the record of scoring 100 goals for a club. (Photos | AP)
Top 10 fastest players to reach 100 goals at a club: Leo Messi misses out as Cristiano Ronaldo makes it twice | Cavani, Lewandowski, Mbappe among others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp