Haryana government extends coronavirus lockdown till May 31 

In a bid to contain the coronavirus spread, the state government had first imposed the lockdown on May 3, which was extended every week since then.

Published: 23rd May 2021 06:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2021 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH:  On a day the Delhi government extended the lockdown for one more week, neighbouring Haryana, too, extended the ongoing lockdown in the state for another week from May 24 to 31 with major relaxations.

The order issued by Haryana Chief Secretary Vijai Vardhan, who is also the chairman of the State Executive Committee constituted under the Disaster Management Act, stated: “Although positivity rate has come down, the Surakshit Haryana alert needs to continue so as to bring the pandemic cases and fatality rate down further.

In exercise of the powers conferred under section 22 (2) (h) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 the undersigned in capacity as the chairperson of the state executive committee hereby extends Mahamari alert—Surakshit Haryana by another week May 24 ( 5 am) to May 31 till 5 am.’’

Some relaxations, however, have been given. Standalone shops will remain open except when the night curfew is in place. Other shops will be allowed to function on odd-even basis from 7 am to 12 noon. While odd number shops will open on odd days, the even number shops will remain open on the even days. Shopping malls would remain closed.

Sources said marriages would be allowed in either houses or courts with strictly no procession allowed. A cap of 11 attendees has been enforced for marriage functions and funerals. Only the movement of essential services, including hearth, police and emergency and municipal services and services engaged in Covid-19 duty would be exempted. However, people would need e-passes for any movement within or outside the state.

