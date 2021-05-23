STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Jharkhand govt launches survey in rural areas to contain spread of COVID-19 

COVID task forces have been formed in all the 260 blocks for intensifying coronavirus tests and distribution of home isolation kits, in addition to ensuring the availability of ambulances.

Published: 23rd May 2021 02:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2021 02:16 PM   |  A+A-

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

RANCHI: In a bid to contain the spread of COVID-19 in rural areas, the Jharkhand government has started an extensive mapping exercise in all the blocks where several health teams have initiated a door-to-door campaign to identify people with symptoms of the coronavirus infection.

During the survey, teams of frontline workers will visit every household in panchayat areas and enquire about any positive case and death of family members in the last two months or any person with COVID symptoms, a statement said.

"In case any member of a family is found to be positive, the team will ensure that others also get tested," it said.

COVID task forces have been formed in all the 260 blocks for intensifying coronavirus tests and distribution of home isolation kits, in addition to ensuring the availability of ambulances and the disposal of dead bodies in a scientific manner, according to the statement issued by the government on Saturday.

Thousands of MOICs (Medical officer in-charge), ANMs (Auxiliary nurse midwife), MPWs (Multipurpose workers), CHOs (Community health officers) have been trained to prepare them for conducting the survey and rapid antigen tests.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren had directed officials of the health department to plan and initiate the door-to-door campaign to identify potential COVID-19 cases, especially in the rural areas of the state, to limit the spread of the virus.

Soren had also asked for imparting training to women groups named Sakhi Mandals to cater to more than three crore people settled across different parts of the state.

"After completion of a virtual training initiative, which was attended by 188 MOICs and more than 2,000 ANMs or MPWs from across the state, a three-day hands-on training programme of RAT testing has commenced," the statement said.

The training programme is being conducted in every block across Jharkhand.

"Frontline workers are being trained so that they can read oximeter results and temperature which will help them identify the potentially infected patient, who can later be sent to testing centres," it said.

A quarantine facility will also be functional in each panchayat to ensure that anyone, who is found positive for the disease, stays away from other members of his or her family, the government statement said.

"A CHO and other frontline workers will be appointed at every quarantine centre to monitor patients' health condition," it added.

ALSO WATCH:

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jharkhand government Jharkhand coronavirus Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
A health worker receives a dose of COVAXIN vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
‘Cases to dip to pre-2nd wave level by early July’
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre)
Healthcare on the brink: A cry for help
A deserted, otherwise busy, NSC Bose Road in Chennai as lockdown intensifies across State. (Photo | Shiba, EPS)
Bizarre strict Covid-19 lockdown orders in Tamil Nadu
Security personnel gather near the entrance of the Wuhan Institute of Virology during a visit by the World Health Organization team. (Photo | AP)
'Wuhan lab researchers sought hospital care before Covid outbreak'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A team of Delhi Police Special Cell arrested wrestler Sushil Kumar along with his associate Ajay Kumar in connection with the Chhatrasal Stadium murder case. (Photo| ANI)
Two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar arrested in wrestler murder case
Watch| How the tech-driven war room in Tamil Nadu is leading the Covid-19 battle
Gallery
Cristiano Ronaldo wins this round. Lionel Messi took 188 games to reach 100 goals for Barcelona since he debuted at a very young age among many stalwarts at the Catalan club and never left. Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of reaching the 100-goal milestone from just 105 games for the Los Blancos tops the chart to date and the Portugal great once again broke into the top-10 by taking just 131 games to reach the three-figure mark for Juventus. Here are the 10 players who currently holds the record of scoring 100 goals for a club. (Photos | AP)
Top 10 fastest players to reach 100 goals at a club: Leo Messi misses out as Cristiano Ronaldo makes it twice | Cavani, Lewandowski, Mbappe among others
HOW IS WHITE FUNGUS DIFFERENT FROM BLACK FUNGUS? While the Black fungus is called the Mucormycosis, White fungus is also known as candidiasis. Steroid treatment can cause white fungal infection in Covid patients while unsterile use of oxygen cylinders can
White Fungus outbreak updates: What we know so far about the infection 'deadlier' than Black Fungus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp