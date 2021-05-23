STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Second Covid wave is affecting younger people more than older ones

According to data provided by the Uttarakhand State Control Room COVID 19, we can see a sharp rise in the deaths in the age group of 30-39 and 40-49.

COVID death

(Representational Photo | PTI)

By ANI

DEHRADUN: The second Covid-19 wave in the country has been much more devastating than the first with fast-spreading variants that seem to be infecting younger people.

According to data provided by the Uttarakhand State Control Room COVID 19, the percentage contribution of various age groups to the total number of cases largely remains the same during the first and the second wave.

However, there is a stark difference in the deaths due to COVID-19. We can see a sharp rise in the deaths in the age group of 30-39 and 40-49 and a decline in the deaths in the age group of people above 60.

This data supports the theory that the second wave is affecting younger people more than older ones.

According to Uttarakhand State Control Room Covid 19, Corona infection was found in 2,044 children aged 9 years and 8661 children aged 10 to 19 years in 20 days between May 1 and May 20, 2021.

As per the data, 25,299 people aged 20 to 29 years, 30,753 aged 30 to 39 years and 23,414 people aged 40 to 49 years have been found corona positive.

Similarly, 16,164 of 50 to 59 years, 10,218 of 60 to 69 years, 4,757 of 70 to 79 years, 1500 of 80 to 90 years, and 139 people of 90 years were found corona positive.

According to Health Secretary Amit Negi, 1,22,949 people have been exposed to corona infection in 20 days. 

