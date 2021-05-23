STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

UNICEF launches campaign to curb COVID spread in rural Bihar's flood-prone districts

As the deadly second wave of COVID-19 spreads alarmingly in the state, the initiative will also help the people understand the necessary safety protocols needed to curb the spread of the virus.

Published: 23rd May 2021 01:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2021 07:22 AM   |  A+A-

Stall set up to educate people under the 'Surakshaagrah- Covid Par Halla Bol' initiative. (Photo | UNICEF)

Stall set up to educate people under the 'Surakshaagrah- Covid Par Halla Bol' initiative. (Photo | UNICEF)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: UNICEF with the support of its NGO partners has rolled out a first-of-its-kind initiative called ‘Surakshaagrah- Covid Par Halla Bol' in rural pockets of Bihar's six flood-prone districts.

Partnering with UNICEF, the Bihar Sewa Samiti, Aga Khan Rural Support Program, (India) and the Ghoghardiha Prakhand Swarajya Vikas Sangh will focus on Supaul, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Madhubani, Purnea, and Sitamarhi districts where an estimated population of 3.6 million people face flood fury almost every year.

As the deadly second wave of COVID-19 spreads alarmingly in the state, the initiative will also help the people understand the necessary safety protocols needed to curb the spread of the virus.

“Rapid transmission of COVID-19 in rural areas is really worrisome. Almost 89 per cent of Bihar lives in villages. More than 46 per cent are children and adolescents, who are particularly vulnerable. It is crucial that rural populations including children and youth have the tools of correct information on how to protect themselves, why and how to stay safe at home, how to access healthcare and other critical services in a timely manner— be it emotional and mental well-being, nutrition, education and protection from abuse,” said Nafisa Binte Shafique-CFO Unicef Bihar.

She added that the ‘Surakshaagrah' is aimed at mobilising individual and community consciousness and responsibility towards fighting the pandemic, and better preparedness for floods, as well as instill hope, feelings of mutual support among the people.

Over 600 Suraksha Praharis (Block and Community Mobilisers) are being engaged through partners for this purpose.

The teams will assist the district administration and key line departments in the coordinated rollout of this initiative.

All partner NGOs together with social mobilisation network, (SMNET) have already started working in coordination with the district administration, health, rural development, and other departments.

To address child protection-related issues, they will also coordinate with the child protection structures - block and community child protection committees, as well as the local police.

“The initiative will also orient and mobilise support from PRIs, JeeVika, DRR (Disaster Risk Reduction) catalysts, religious leaders, youth, local artists, media and other stakeholders in effectively implementing all activities,” the UNICEF chief stated.

Unlike the first wave, children have been much more affected this time around.

Communication specialist of UNICEF Nipun Gupta said “COVID-19 has resulted in an increased risk of violence against children besides other problems like missing and unaccompanied children, consequences of the migration crisis, mental health issues, child labour, trafficking, and early marriage. Even during floods, children’s vulnerability increases manifold."

According to Bihar Health department data, approximately 45,000 children and adolescents have been affected due to COVID-19 between March 18 to May 17 this year. This is around 11 percent of total COVID-19 patients in the state.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
UNICEF COVID 19 Bihar covid cases
India Matters
A health worker receives a dose of COVAXIN vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
‘Cases to dip to pre-2nd wave level by early July’
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre)
Healthcare on the brink: A cry for help
A deserted, otherwise busy, NSC Bose Road in Chennai as lockdown intensifies across State. (Photo | Shiba, EPS)
Bizarre strict Covid-19 lockdown orders in Tamil Nadu
Security personnel gather near the entrance of the Wuhan Institute of Virology during a visit by the World Health Organization team. (Photo | AP)
'Wuhan lab researchers sought hospital care before Covid outbreak'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A team of Delhi Police Special Cell arrested wrestler Sushil Kumar along with his associate Ajay Kumar in connection with the Chhatrasal Stadium murder case. (Photo| ANI)
Two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar arrested in wrestler murder case
Watch| How the tech-driven war room in Tamil Nadu is leading the Covid-19 battle
Gallery
Cristiano Ronaldo wins this round. Lionel Messi took 188 games to reach 100 goals for Barcelona since he debuted at a very young age among many stalwarts at the Catalan club and never left. Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of reaching the 100-goal milestone from just 105 games for the Los Blancos tops the chart to date and the Portugal great once again broke into the top-10 by taking just 131 games to reach the three-figure mark for Juventus. Here are the 10 players who currently holds the record of scoring 100 goals for a club. (Photos | AP)
Top 10 fastest players to reach 100 goals at a club: Leo Messi misses out as Cristiano Ronaldo makes it twice | Cavani, Lewandowski, Mbappe among others
HOW IS WHITE FUNGUS DIFFERENT FROM BLACK FUNGUS? While the Black fungus is called the Mucormycosis, White fungus is also known as candidiasis. Steroid treatment can cause white fungal infection in Covid patients while unsterile use of oxygen cylinders can
White Fungus outbreak updates: What we know so far about the infection 'deadlier' than Black Fungus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp