Uttarakhand: No doctors for makeshift Covid facilities

Vineet Upadhyay By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: With the new makeshift Covid 19 hospitals coming up in Uttarakhand, finding doctors and other medical staff is another challenge before the state government.

Tripti Bahuguna, director-general, health, "Efforts are on to get more and more doctors recruited. Meanwhile, our doctors on duty are doubling up to provide their services in newly constructed Covid facilities."

In many of these hospitals including the upcoming 500-bed hospital by DRDO in Haldwani of Nainital district invitations of application have got a tepid response.

Only 6 applications have been received out of 175 required for the 500-bed DRDO Covid facility which is being built.

Another 630-bed facility in Raipur of Dehradun was taken over by Doon Medical College after no doctors and medical staff could be found for recruitment.

The state government has planned makeshift Covid 19 facilities to tackle the raging second wave.

To date total of 420 doctors have lost their lives across India due to Covid complications including 5 in Uttarakhand.

Uttarakhand has recorded a total of 5805 deaths due to Covid 19 since the pandemic struck in March 2020 out of which 3115 deaths were reported in May 2021 making it 53% of total deaths in the state.

Out of the total of 22 days of the month of May, 2021 daily death count on 19 days remained above 100.

Meanwhile, active cases in Uttarakhand dropped to 54735 on Sunday in comparison to 57929 on Saturday. Total 3050 new cases were detected on Sunday while 6173 people recovered from the viral infection.