STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Uttarakhand: No doctors for makeshift Covid facilities

In many of these hospitals including the upcoming 500-bed hospital by DRDO in Haldwani of Nainital district invitations of application have got a tepid response. 

Published: 23rd May 2021 08:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2021 08:55 PM   |  A+A-

Beds in isolation ward set up for coronavirus patients.

Beds in isolation ward set up for coronavirus patients. (File Photo | Madhav K, EPS)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: With the new makeshift Covid 19 hospitals coming up in Uttarakhand, finding doctors and other medical staff is another challenge before the state government. 

Tripti Bahuguna, director-general, health, "Efforts are on to get more and more doctors recruited. Meanwhile, our doctors on duty are doubling up to provide their services in newly constructed Covid facilities."

In many of these hospitals including the upcoming 500-bed hospital by DRDO in Haldwani of Nainital district invitations of application have got a tepid response. 

Only 6 applications have been received out of 175 required for the 500-bed DRDO Covid facility which is being built. 

Another 630-bed facility in Raipur of Dehradun was taken over by Doon Medical College after no doctors and medical staff could be found for recruitment. 

The state government has planned makeshift Covid 19 facilities to tackle the raging second wave.

To date total of 420 doctors have lost their lives across India due to Covid complications including 5 in Uttarakhand. 

Uttarakhand has recorded a total of 5805 deaths due to Covid 19 since the pandemic struck in March 2020 out of which 3115 deaths were reported in May 2021 making it 53% of total deaths in the state.

Out of the total of 22 days of the month of May, 2021 daily death count on 19 days remained above 100. 

Meanwhile, active cases in Uttarakhand dropped to 54735 on Sunday in comparison to 57929 on Saturday. Total 3050 new cases were detected on Sunday while 6173 people recovered from the viral infection. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uttarakhand DRDO makeshift Covid facilities coronavirus COVID 19
India Matters
A health worker receives a dose of COVAXIN vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
‘Cases to dip to pre-2nd wave level by early July’
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre)
Healthcare on the brink: A cry for help
A deserted, otherwise busy, NSC Bose Road in Chennai as lockdown intensifies across State. (Photo | Shiba, EPS)
Bizarre strict Covid-19 lockdown orders in Tamil Nadu
Security personnel gather near the entrance of the Wuhan Institute of Virology during a visit by the World Health Organization team. (Photo | AP)
'Wuhan lab researchers sought hospital care before Covid outbreak'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Security personnel gather near the entrance of the Wuhan Institute of Virology during a visit by the World Health Organization team. (Photo | AP)
Why are researchers worried about Wuhan lab taking hospital care for COVID in 2019 before outbreak?
A picture that went viral on social media, of the couple tieing the knot in the chartered aircraft.
WATCH | Madurai couple gets married mid-air in SpiceJet aircraft, amid TN Covid restrictions
Gallery
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
Cristiano Ronaldo wins this round. Lionel Messi took 188 games to reach 100 goals for Barcelona since he debuted at a very young age among many stalwarts at the Catalan club and never left. Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of reaching the 100-goal milestone from just 105 games for the Los Blancos tops the chart to date and the Portugal great once again broke into the top-10 by taking just 131 games to reach the three-figure mark for Juventus. Here are the 10 players who currently holds the record of scoring 100 goals for a club. (Photos | AP)
Top 10 fastest players to reach 100 goals at a club: Leo Messi misses out as Cristiano Ronaldo makes it twice | Cavani, Lewandowski, Mbappe among others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp