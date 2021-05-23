STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Withdrawing comments on allopathic medicines, regret controversy: Ramdev

Ramdev withdrew his recent statements on allopathic medicine which triggered strong protests from the medical fraternity.

Published: 23rd May 2021 11:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2021 12:55 AM   |  A+A-

Yoga Guru Ramdev

Yoga Guru Ramdev (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Yoga guru Ramdev on Sunday withdrew his recent statements on allopathic medicine which had triggered strong protests from the medical fraternity.

Responding to a letter from Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Ramdev said he wants to put the matter to rest.

"Hon'ble Minister, I have received your letter. I withdraw my statement, putting to rest the controversy over various medical practices...(jee aapaka patr praapt hua, uske sandarbh mein chikitsa paddatiyon ke sangharsh ke is poore vivaad ko khedapoorvak viraam dete hue main apna vaktavya vaapis leta hoon)," Ramdev tweeted from his personal Twitter handle, attaching his statement.

Citing a video circulating on social media, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) had on Saturday said Ramdev claimed that allopathy is a "stupid science".

He also allegedly said medicines such as remdesivir, fabiflu and other drugs approved by the Drugs Controller General of India have failed to treat COVID-19 and "lakhs of patients have died after taking allopathic medicines."

The apex doctors' body urged the union health minister to take strict action against Ramdev for misleading people by making "unlearned" statements against allopathy.

In a strongly-worded letter to Ramdev on Sunday, Harsh Vardhan said his remarks on allopathic medicine were "extremely unfortunate".

"The statement disrespects the corona warriors and hurt the sentiments of the country. Your statement on allopathy can break the morale of healthcare workers and weaken our fight against COVID-19," he said.

Vardhan further said allopathic medicines have saved lives of crores and comments that the drugs are responsible for death of lakhs is "extremely unfortunate".

Replying to the minister's letter, Ramdev in his statement said he respects all forms of medical science and allopathy doctors have saved people during the pandemic by risking their own lives.

"I accept that allopathy has shown remarkable progress in life-saving system (jeevan raksha pranali) and surgery and has served humanity," he said.

Regarding the video in question, Ramdev said he was actually reading out messages forwarded on WhatsApp.

"...if that has hurt sentiments of anyone, then I regret it," he added.

However, he also said traditional ayurveda, yoga and naturopathy have also controlled and provided permanent solution to several complex diseases like blood pressure, thyroid, sugar, arthritis, hepatitis and asthma.

"...the allopathic doctors should also not mock the Indian medical systems like ayurveda and yoga by calling it as 'pseudo-science' as it hurts crores of people...," he asserted.

Earlier, the IMA said Ramdev's remarks should be "considered as hate speech" and he should be booked under the Epidemic Diseases Act for misleading people by making "untutored and unlearned" statements.

"We demand an unconditional public apology from Ramdev to allopathy and its practitioners," IMA had said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ramdev Allopathy Medicines allopathy
India Matters
A health worker receives a dose of COVAXIN vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
‘Cases to dip to pre-2nd wave level by early July’
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre)
Healthcare on the brink: A cry for help
A deserted, otherwise busy, NSC Bose Road in Chennai as lockdown intensifies across State. (Photo | Shiba, EPS)
Bizarre strict Covid-19 lockdown orders in Tamil Nadu
Security personnel gather near the entrance of the Wuhan Institute of Virology during a visit by the World Health Organization team. (Photo | AP)
'Wuhan lab researchers sought hospital care before Covid outbreak'

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • mohan
    allopathy should respect other streams of traditional medicines as well and vice versa; it is equally applicable for all to avoid hate speech
    17 hours ago reply
Videos
Security personnel gather near the entrance of the Wuhan Institute of Virology during a visit by the World Health Organization team. (Photo | AP)
Why are researchers worried about Wuhan lab taking hospital care for COVID in 2019 before outbreak?
A picture that went viral on social media, of the couple tieing the knot in the chartered aircraft.
WATCH | Madurai couple gets married mid-air in SpiceJet aircraft, amid TN Covid restrictions
Gallery
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
Cristiano Ronaldo wins this round. Lionel Messi took 188 games to reach 100 goals for Barcelona since he debuted at a very young age among many stalwarts at the Catalan club and never left. Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of reaching the 100-goal milestone from just 105 games for the Los Blancos tops the chart to date and the Portugal great once again broke into the top-10 by taking just 131 games to reach the three-figure mark for Juventus. Here are the 10 players who currently holds the record of scoring 100 goals for a club. (Photos | AP)
Top 10 fastest players to reach 100 goals at a club: Leo Messi misses out as Cristiano Ronaldo makes it twice | Cavani, Lewandowski, Mbappe among others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp