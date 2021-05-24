STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Cyclone Yaas: 99 NDRF teams committed across four states, Andaman and Nicobar

According to the Odisha government, 66 Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) teams and 177 fire services teams are being deployed in areas that are likely to be affected by the cyclone.

Published: 24th May 2021 01:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2021 01:35 PM   |  A+A-

A team of NDRF at Paradip. (Photo | Express)

A team of NDRF at Paradip. (Photo | Express)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has committed 99 teams across Odisha, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Andaman and Nicobar Islands in the view of Cyclone Yaas, NDRF Director General SN Pradhan said on Monday.

"#CycloneYaas Update24/5/21 @NDRFHQ commits 99 tms Across 5States/UT 52 tms(22+30 more)-Odisha 35 tms(25+10more)WBengal Rest across AP/TN/A&N," Pradhan tweeted.

As many as 18 teams NDRF teams have been deployed in Odisha alone. Seven teams have been deployed in Balasore, 4 in Bhadrak, 3 in Kendrapada, 2 in Jajpur, one each in Jagatsinghpur and Mayurbhanj. Four teams have also been kept as reserve, as per the NDRF.

ALSO READ | 12,000 people in Cuttack to be shifted to safety ahead of Cyclone Yaas

According to the Odisha government, 66 Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) teams and 177 fire services teams are being deployed in areas that are likely to be affected by the cyclone.

The Armed Forces too, have commenced preparations to mitigate the impact of the anticipated disaster by airlifting 950 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel across the country, with 26 helicopters in standby for immediate deployment.

Eight flood relief columns and three Engineer Task Forces of the Army are ready for immediate deployment on requisition by the civil administration and the Armed Forces are in constant touch with the civil administration of the affected states.

ALSO READ | Andhra Pradesh built buffer stock of oxygen in view of Cyclone Yaas, says official

Umashankar Das, senior scientist of IMD, Bhubaneswar said Cyclonic Yaas is likely to cross the coast between Paradeep and Sagar island on May 26.

"Cyclonic storm Yaas is likely to cross the coast b/w Paradeep and Sagar island on 26 May. Windspeed will be around 150-160kmph & gusting up to 180kmph in Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Balasore and Bhadrak during landfall process," Das said.

IMD Director General of Meteorology Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra had said that the cyclone is very likely to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm and will cross West Bengal and north Odisha coasts on the evening of May 26.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NDRF Cyclone Yaas Andaman and Nicobar Islands
India Matters
A health worker receives a dose of COVAXIN vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
‘Cases to dip to pre-2nd wave level by early July’
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre)
Healthcare on the brink: A cry for help
A deserted, otherwise busy, NSC Bose Road in Chennai as lockdown intensifies across State. (Photo | Shiba, EPS)
Bizarre strict Covid-19 lockdown orders in Tamil Nadu
Security personnel gather near the entrance of the Wuhan Institute of Virology during a visit by the World Health Organization team. (Photo | AP)
'Wuhan lab researchers sought hospital care before Covid outbreak'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Security personnel gather near the entrance of the Wuhan Institute of Virology during a visit by the World Health Organization team. (Photo | AP)
Why are researchers worried about Wuhan lab taking hospital care for COVID in 2019 before outbreak?
A picture that went viral on social media, of the couple tieing the knot in the chartered aircraft.
WATCH | Madurai couple gets married mid-air in SpiceJet aircraft, amid TN Covid restrictions
Gallery
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
Cristiano Ronaldo wins this round. Lionel Messi took 188 games to reach 100 goals for Barcelona since he debuted at a very young age among many stalwarts at the Catalan club and never left. Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of reaching the 100-goal milestone from just 105 games for the Los Blancos tops the chart to date and the Portugal great once again broke into the top-10 by taking just 131 games to reach the three-figure mark for Juventus. Here are the 10 players who currently holds the record of scoring 100 goals for a club. (Photos | AP)
Top 10 fastest players to reach 100 goals at a club: Leo Messi misses out as Cristiano Ronaldo makes it twice | Cavani, Lewandowski, Mbappe among others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp