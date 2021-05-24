12,000 people in Cuttack to be shifted to safety ahead of Cyclone Yaas

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) has identified 26 cyclone shelters and schools in the city to shift 12,000 people residing in slums at low-lying areas ahead of the cyclone. The civic body has formed 26 micro teams of three officials each to manage and monitor the cyclone shelters and schools. Efforts are being made to provide dry and cooked food in these facilities.

"Apart from shifting the vulnerable population to safety, we are also focusing on dealing with water-logging and provisioning of drinking water to people besides, ensuring uninterrupted healthcare at COVID hospitals and COVID care centres," said municipal commissioner Ananya Das.

Out of a total 270 pump sets, as many as 107 pump sets have already been prepositioned at low-lying areas prone to waterlogging. Efforts are being made to commission the rest of the sets at other strategic points in the city, she said.

"Instructions have also been given to officials concerned to go for COVID testing of symptomatic people through antigen test kits while shifting them to cyclone shelters," she said and added that vaccination programmes on the landfall day would be conducted or cancelled depending upon the situation.

Generator sets and adequate fuel too have been procured for commission at all the 195 pumping stations of PHEO across the city for uninterrupted drinking water supply. "We have also taken stock of the preparedness at DCHs including oxygen strage and supply, power backup plan, stock of medicines, food. We have requested Cuttack DCP to ensure immediate clearance of the oxygen filling routes to facilitate uninterrupted supply from Paradeep Oxygen Pvt Ltd in Jagatpur, Barunei Gas in Choudwar, Anand Gas in Mancheswar and Noble Gas Limited in Jajpur," said Das.

HELPLINES OPENED

The civic body has set up a control room that will remain operational round the clock and released two helpline numbers 1800-3456728 and 0671-2311244/2310472 to manage cyclone situation in the city.