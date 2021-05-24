STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
File complaint against Bengal Guv Jagdeep Dhankar, can be prosecuted after his term is over: TMC MP

Published: 24th May 2021 01:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2021 01:17 PM   |  A+A-

west bengal governor, jagdeep dhankar

West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and the West Bengal government are again at loggerheads after Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kalyan Banerjee launched a scathing attack on the governor and urged people to file a complaint against him.

Speaking to the media personnel on Sunday, Banerjee alleged that the West Bengal Governor has directly transferred the case (Narada) to CBI, which is against the Constitution.

"We know we cannot file a criminal case against him. We are urging people to register a complaint against him to the concerned police station wherever the governor is provocating the crimes and violence," Banerjee said.

Banerjee said once Dhankhar's term as governor ends, he can be prosecuted on the basis of the complaints filed by the people and he will be sent to the same Presidency jail where the TMC MLAs have been lodged over the Narada scam.

ALSO READ | Narada case: CBI moves Supreme Court against Calcutta HC order allowing house arrest of TMC leaders

"Do not worry, after 2024 many BJP leaders will be going to prison. Tears of incompetent person who cannot handle the COVID situation, tears of incompetent person who was not able to administer the vaccine to 130 crore people will not bring him back to power in 2024. He has to go. Indians are now waiting to enjoy the second independence day," he said.

Reacting to the remark of the TMC MLA, Dhankhar said he was left stunned.

"He is senior functionary @AITCofficial @MamataOfficial. He is senior parliamentarian @LokSabhaSectt. He is senior advocate @barcouncilindia @barandbench. Just stunned but leave the matter to sound discretion of cultured people of West Bengal and media @PTI_News @IndEditorsGuild," the West Bengal governor tweeted.

Last week, four TMC leaders Firhad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee, MLA Madan Mitra and Former Mayor Sovan Chatterjee were arrested by CBI in the Narada scam.

According to the case, the sting operation was conducted by one Narada News in West Bengal, showing around 12 then TMC ministers, leaders and an IPS officer were allegedly caught accepting bribes. The stint operations tapes were released in the case to expose the accused persons before the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections.

