STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Five of a family, including three kids, killed over property dispute: Uttar Pradesh Police

All five members of a family were killed in a village in Uttar Pradesh with the murderers slitting open their throats in their sleep.

Published: 24th May 2021 12:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2021 12:02 AM   |  A+A-

Blood

For representational purposes

By PTI

AYODHYA: All five members of a family, including three children, all below 10 years of age, were killed in a village near here with the murderers slitting open their throats in their sleep, police said on Sunday.

The gruesome murders, in which a girl child too was done to death, were carried out in Khanpur village under the Inayatnagar police station of the district on Saturday night over a property dispute, Ayodhya's Senior Superintendent of Police Shailesh Pandey said.

The SSP identified the victim family as that of Horilal, a Dalit resident of Khanpur village.

A total of four persons were involved in the killings, the SSP added.

The police, however, managed to arrest all four of them within 15 hours of the killings, he added.

While the three accused were nabbed within three to four hours of the murder, the key accused, Pawan, was apprehended on Sunday following an exchange of fire with him in which a constable too was injured, the SSP said.

Pawan was held after a shootout from a forest area of Kuchera, nearly five km from the murder spot, a police team reached his hideout and challenged him to surrender, the SSP said.

But the accused opened fire at the police team, injuring a police constable, the SSP said.

This forced police to open retaliatory firing in which Pawan too suffered a bullet injury in his leg, SSP Pandey said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh​ Police Uttar Pradesh​ Crime Uttar Pradesh​ Murder Uttar Pradesh​
India Matters
A health worker receives a dose of COVAXIN vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
‘Cases to dip to pre-2nd wave level by early July’
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre)
Healthcare on the brink: A cry for help
A deserted, otherwise busy, NSC Bose Road in Chennai as lockdown intensifies across State. (Photo | Shiba, EPS)
Bizarre strict Covid-19 lockdown orders in Tamil Nadu
Security personnel gather near the entrance of the Wuhan Institute of Virology during a visit by the World Health Organization team. (Photo | AP)
'Wuhan lab researchers sought hospital care before Covid outbreak'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Security personnel gather near the entrance of the Wuhan Institute of Virology during a visit by the World Health Organization team. (Photo | AP)
Why are researchers worried about Wuhan lab taking hospital care for COVID in 2019 before outbreak?
A picture that went viral on social media, of the couple tieing the knot in the chartered aircraft.
WATCH | Madurai couple gets married mid-air in SpiceJet aircraft, amid TN Covid restrictions
Gallery
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
Cristiano Ronaldo wins this round. Lionel Messi took 188 games to reach 100 goals for Barcelona since he debuted at a very young age among many stalwarts at the Catalan club and never left. Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of reaching the 100-goal milestone from just 105 games for the Los Blancos tops the chart to date and the Portugal great once again broke into the top-10 by taking just 131 games to reach the three-figure mark for Juventus. Here are the 10 players who currently holds the record of scoring 100 goals for a club. (Photos | AP)
Top 10 fastest players to reach 100 goals at a club: Leo Messi misses out as Cristiano Ronaldo makes it twice | Cavani, Lewandowski, Mbappe among others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp