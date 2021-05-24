STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

HC questions Centre's decision denying visa to OCI card holder as mother visited Pakistan

The petitioner claimed that he, his wife and two daughters had applied for renewal of their OCI cards, and in January 2021, his wife's card was renewed.

Published: 24th May 2021 06:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2021 06:14 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi high court, Delhi HC

Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court Monday asked the Centre as to how it can stop a person from coming to India merely because his mother used to visit Pakistan.

The query was posed to the central government by Justice Rekha Palli during the hearing of a plea by three US citizens, who are also Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card holders, challenging denial of visa to them to visit their family here.

"How can you stop a person from coming to India just because his mother used to visit Pakistan," the court said and issued notice to the ministries of external affairs and home affairs and the Consulate General of India in New York, USA, seeking their stand on the plea by June 9.

The petitioner claimed that he, his wife and two daughters had applied for renewal of their OCI cards, and in January 2021, his wife's card was renewed.

However, his and his daughters' OCI cards were not renewed for the reason that his mother lived in Pakistan during her childhood and visited that country even after marriage when she had become an Indian citizen, said the petition, filed through advocate Abha Roy.

Roy said that according to a circular issued by the central government, OCI need not be renewed for these three card holders.

According to the central government circular anyone who gets an OCI card after turning 20 years of age need not get it renewed till the age of 50 years after which he/she has to renew it once.

However, if the card is obtained after 50 years of age, then no renewal is ever required, the lawyer told the court.

She told the court that the central government failed to appreciate that the petitioner got the OCI card after he turned 50 years old and his two daughters got the card after they turned 20 years and therefore, no renewal was required.

Despite that he was not being allowed to travel to India, Roy told the court and added that this amounted to non-application of mind by the government in interpreting its own circular.

The petitioners want to travel urgently to India as the petitioner's mother is in very poor health, the plea said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Overseas Citizen of India OCI card Delhi High Court
India Matters
A health worker receives a dose of COVAXIN vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
‘Cases to dip to pre-2nd wave level by early July’
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre)
Healthcare on the brink: A cry for help
A deserted, otherwise busy, NSC Bose Road in Chennai as lockdown intensifies across State. (Photo | Shiba, EPS)
Bizarre strict Covid-19 lockdown orders in Tamil Nadu
Security personnel gather near the entrance of the Wuhan Institute of Virology during a visit by the World Health Organization team. (Photo | AP)
'Wuhan lab researchers sought hospital care before Covid outbreak'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Security personnel gather near the entrance of the Wuhan Institute of Virology during a visit by the World Health Organization team. (Photo | AP)
Why are researchers worried about Wuhan lab taking hospital care for COVID in 2019 before outbreak?
A picture that went viral on social media, of the couple tieing the knot in the chartered aircraft.
WATCH | Madurai couple gets married mid-air in SpiceJet aircraft, amid TN Covid restrictions
Gallery
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
Cristiano Ronaldo wins this round. Lionel Messi took 188 games to reach 100 goals for Barcelona since he debuted at a very young age among many stalwarts at the Catalan club and never left. Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of reaching the 100-goal milestone from just 105 games for the Los Blancos tops the chart to date and the Portugal great once again broke into the top-10 by taking just 131 games to reach the three-figure mark for Juventus. Here are the 10 players who currently holds the record of scoring 100 goals for a club. (Photos | AP)
Top 10 fastest players to reach 100 goals at a club: Leo Messi misses out as Cristiano Ronaldo makes it twice | Cavani, Lewandowski, Mbappe among others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp