India's Covid-19 death toll crosses 3-lakh mark; new cases dip to 2.22 lakh

The active cases have further reduced to 27,20,716 comprising 10.17 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 88.69 per cent.

Published: 24th May 2021 10:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2021 10:16 AM   |  A+A-

Health workers and relatives carry the body of a COVID-19 victim for cremation in Jammu. (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India recorded 2,22,315 new coronavirus infections in a single day, the lowest in round 38 days, pushing the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,67,52,447, while the death toll crossed the 3-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The death toll climbed to 3,03,720 with 4,454 daily deaths, the data updated at 8 am showed.

India registered 2,17,353 new infections in a span of 24 hours on April 16.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,37,28,011, while the case fatality rate has increased to 1.14 per cent, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4.

According to the ICMR, 33,05,36,064 samples have been tested up to May 23 with 19,28,127 samples being tested on Sunday.

