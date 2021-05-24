Jammu and Kashmir declares 'Black Fungus' as epidemic disease

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: The Lt Governor administration in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday declared Black Fungus (Mucormycosis) as an epidemic after a 40-year-old person succumbed to this infection and another suspected case is reportedly under treatment at Srinagar hospital.

“Under Section 2 o the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897 (Act No 3 of 1897), the government of J&K notifies Mucormycosis as an epidemic,” reads a notification issued by the government.

The notification has made it mandatory for all the private and government health institutions to report suspected and confirmed cases to the Health Department through District Level Chief Medical Officers and Integrated Disease Surveillance Program (IDSP).

“No person or institution or organization will spread information or material for management Mucormycosis without prior permission from Director Health Services Jammu/Kashmir,” reads the notification.

It further stated that no person, institution or organization would use any print/electronic or any other form of media for Mucormycosis without prior permission from Director Health Services Jammu/Kashmir.

The notification warned that any person, institution or organization disobeying the regulations or order issued under these Regulations shall be deemed to have committed an offence punishable under Section 188 of Indian Penal Code (45 of 1860).