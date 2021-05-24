STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jharkhand: CM Hemant Soren announces ‘free shroud’ for everyone; BJP calls it height of immaturity

Terming the decision as the height of immaturity, BJP compared it to the famous Hindi saying ‘Andher Nagari Chaupat Raja’.

Published: 24th May 2021 10:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2021 10:44 PM

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren (Photo | PTI)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: Jharkhand unit of BJP has termed the state government’s decision of ‘free shroud distribution’ among the people of the state as unfortunate.

Notably, after a virtual meeting with his Cabinet colleagues on Monday Chief Minister Hemant Soren announced that, “Nobody will have to purchase ‘shrouds’ in Jharkhand, as it will be made available to everyone for free all over State.”

Terming the decision as the height of immaturity, BJP compared it to the famous Hindi saying ‘Andher Nagari Chaupat Raja’. In spite of distributing free medicines, ration, and vaccines; the JMM-led alliance is planning to distribute free shrouds to the people of this State, it said.

“This is probably for the first time that in spite of focusing on public health, the priority of any government has been confined to death and shrouds. It shows how unprepared this government is for the ongoing second wave and the possible third wave of coronavirus being speculated by health experts,” said State BJP Spokesperson Kunal Sarangi.

Despite that, this government has not left any stone unturned in taking political advantage of the current pandemic situation, he added.

Sarangi also alleged the State Government of depriving the innocent people of Jharkhand of vaccination by misguiding them.

The BJP Spokesperson asked the Government to withdraw the decision taken on the free distribution of shrouds and put the state’s preparedness to deal with COVID-19, as well as the basic health facilities available here, in the public domain.

