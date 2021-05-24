STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Mamata unhappy with Centre's cyclone aid, says Bengal facing repeated discrimination

She said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had promised to extend full cooperation, but when it came to announcing advance funds for the states, Bengal got less.

Published: 24th May 2021 06:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2021 09:55 AM   |  A+A-

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

By Pranab Mondal
Express News Service

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, in a virtual meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah over cyclone Yaas, criticised the Centre over alleged discrimination in giving financial assistance to states.

Mamata asked Shah why West Bengal, which has more population density than Andhra Pradesh or Odisha will get only Rs 400 crore for handling the cyclone while the other two states have been sanctioned Rs 600 crores each. 

Shah reportedly told Mamata that the issue would be discussed later and the level of financial assistance was decided scientifically. “I have less knowledge of this science, but I understand political science better,” she later told media.

Alleging discrimination, the chief minister said, “West Bengal is a much bigger state than Odisha. Bengal’s population is also higher. The state had not received sufficient funds from the Centre to handle last year’s cyclone Amphan. This year too, Bengal is being deprived of funds by the Centre as usual.”

Sharpening her attacks on the Centre, she said, “The central government had promised financial help. Central teams visited the cyclone-ravaged areas. The Centre gave us only Rs 1,000 crore, which was part of the state’s dues from the Centre.” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mamata Banerjee Cyclone Yaas
India Matters
A health worker receives a dose of COVAXIN vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
‘Cases to dip to pre-2nd wave level by early July’
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre)
Healthcare on the brink: A cry for help
A deserted, otherwise busy, NSC Bose Road in Chennai as lockdown intensifies across State. (Photo | Shiba, EPS)
Bizarre strict Covid-19 lockdown orders in Tamil Nadu
Security personnel gather near the entrance of the Wuhan Institute of Virology during a visit by the World Health Organization team. (Photo | AP)
'Wuhan lab researchers sought hospital care before Covid outbreak'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Security personnel gather near the entrance of the Wuhan Institute of Virology during a visit by the World Health Organization team. (Photo | AP)
Why are researchers worried about Wuhan lab taking hospital care for COVID in 2019 before outbreak?
A picture that went viral on social media, of the couple tieing the knot in the chartered aircraft.
WATCH | Madurai couple gets married mid-air in SpiceJet aircraft, amid TN Covid restrictions
Gallery
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
Cristiano Ronaldo wins this round. Lionel Messi took 188 games to reach 100 goals for Barcelona since he debuted at a very young age among many stalwarts at the Catalan club and never left. Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of reaching the 100-goal milestone from just 105 games for the Los Blancos tops the chart to date and the Portugal great once again broke into the top-10 by taking just 131 games to reach the three-figure mark for Juventus. Here are the 10 players who currently holds the record of scoring 100 goals for a club. (Photos | AP)
Top 10 fastest players to reach 100 goals at a club: Leo Messi misses out as Cristiano Ronaldo makes it twice | Cavani, Lewandowski, Mbappe among others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp