Mamata unhappy with Centre's cyclone aid, says Bengal facing repeated discrimination

Pranab Mondal By

Express News Service

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, in a virtual meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah over cyclone Yaas, criticised the Centre over alleged discrimination in giving financial assistance to states.

Mamata asked Shah why West Bengal, which has more population density than Andhra Pradesh or Odisha will get only Rs 400 crore for handling the cyclone while the other two states have been sanctioned Rs 600 crores each.

Shah reportedly told Mamata that the issue would be discussed later and the level of financial assistance was decided scientifically. “I have less knowledge of this science, but I understand political science better,” she later told media.

Alleging discrimination, the chief minister said, “West Bengal is a much bigger state than Odisha. Bengal’s population is also higher. The state had not received sufficient funds from the Centre to handle last year’s cyclone Amphan. This year too, Bengal is being deprived of funds by the Centre as usual.”

Sharpening her attacks on the Centre, she said, “The central government had promised financial help. Central teams visited the cyclone-ravaged areas. The Centre gave us only Rs 1,000 crore, which was part of the state’s dues from the Centre.”