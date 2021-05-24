Minor girl in Uttar Pradesh commits suicide after neighbour posts her objectionable photos, videos online

By PTI

AGRA: A 16-year-old girl committed suicide after her neighbour, who had been blackmailing her to leak her objectionable photos and videos, posted them on social media using a fake account, police said on Monday.

She hung herself at her home on Sunday, four days after she lodged a complaint at Etmadpur Police Station against 20-year-old Vishal, his mother Preeti, father Raju and their relative Suraj Rathore for blackmailing her, they said.

The accused posted them online about two weeks ago and the account was suspended after the victim dialed the 1090 women helpline number, according to police.

In the complaint filed on May 19, the Dalit girl had told police that Vishal captured her pictures and videos and kept asking for Rs 1.5 lakh to not make them public.

The accused had been absconding since the filing of the complaint and was arrested on Monday, Circle Officer Archana Singh said.

A case has been lodged against him under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) (SC/ST) Act, 1989; the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act; the Information Technology (IT) Act and relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code, including blackmailing, Superintendent of Police, West (Agra Rural) Satyajeet Gupta said.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.)