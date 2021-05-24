STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Mucormycosis threat hovers over Rajasthan as more than 30 patients under treatment at Kota hospital for black fungus

At least 30 patients suffering from the fungal infection are under treatment in the ward in the MBS Hospital and five-six of them are in critical stage, said a doctor.

Published: 24th May 2021 03:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2021 03:04 PM   |  A+A-

Black Fungus

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOTA: Over 30 patients suffering from mucormycosis are under treatment at a government hospital here, a doctor said.

Most of the people are Covid survivors, said Rajkumar Jain, who is treating the affected in the MBS Hospital with his team, adding that he did not notice any non-Covid black fungus patient so far.

At least 30 patients suffering from the fungal infection are under treatment in the ward in the MBS Hospital and five-six of them are in critical stage, Jain said on Sunday.

Most of the patients are from Kota and neighbouring districts of Rajasthan, while two are from Madhya Pradesh, a ward official said.

Meanwhile, a 45-year-old coronavirus survivor who was suffering from black fungus died while on the way to a hospital in Kota from Jhalawar, his family said.

Ramswroop Suman had tested coronavirus positive on April 24 and was discharged from a hospital after recovery on May 3, according to his brother Badrilal Suman.

He suffered a paralytic attack on May 6 and underwent treatment for over a week at the MBS Hospital, where he did not get the required injection and was released on May 15 for better treatment somewhere else, Badrilal Suman said.

Ramswroop was then admitted to a hospital in Jaipur where doctors cited unavailability of medicine and suggested home rest, he added.

Ramswroop complained of breathing problems and uneasiness on Sunday morning, following he was rushed by a private vehicle to the hospital in Kota.

He passed away on the way in the afternoon, the kin said.

He was in an advance stage of mucormycosis and the mortality rate of the disease is very high, Jain said.

"It's 100 per cent mortality after black fungus reaches the brain," he said, adding that recovery was possible if diagnosed at earlier stage.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 mucormycosis MBS Hospital Black Fungus
India Matters
A health worker receives a dose of COVAXIN vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
‘Cases to dip to pre-2nd wave level by early July’
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre)
Healthcare on the brink: A cry for help
A deserted, otherwise busy, NSC Bose Road in Chennai as lockdown intensifies across State. (Photo | Shiba, EPS)
Bizarre strict Covid-19 lockdown orders in Tamil Nadu
Security personnel gather near the entrance of the Wuhan Institute of Virology during a visit by the World Health Organization team. (Photo | AP)
'Wuhan lab researchers sought hospital care before Covid outbreak'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Security personnel gather near the entrance of the Wuhan Institute of Virology during a visit by the World Health Organization team. (Photo | AP)
Why are researchers worried about Wuhan lab taking hospital care for COVID in 2019 before outbreak?
A picture that went viral on social media, of the couple tieing the knot in the chartered aircraft.
WATCH | Madurai couple gets married mid-air in SpiceJet aircraft, amid TN Covid restrictions
Gallery
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
Cristiano Ronaldo wins this round. Lionel Messi took 188 games to reach 100 goals for Barcelona since he debuted at a very young age among many stalwarts at the Catalan club and never left. Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of reaching the 100-goal milestone from just 105 games for the Los Blancos tops the chart to date and the Portugal great once again broke into the top-10 by taking just 131 games to reach the three-figure mark for Juventus. Here are the 10 players who currently holds the record of scoring 100 goals for a club. (Photos | AP)
Top 10 fastest players to reach 100 goals at a club: Leo Messi misses out as Cristiano Ronaldo makes it twice | Cavani, Lewandowski, Mbappe among others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp