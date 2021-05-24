Tata Steel to continue giving salaries to dependents of employees falling victim to Covid

By Express News Service

RANCHI: In a first of its kind decision taken by any corporate house, Jamshedpur-based Tata Steel has rolled out a social security scheme for its employees, under which the nearest kin of an employee, who dies of Covid, will get the last drawn salary till 60 years of age along with housing and medical benefits.

In addition, for all its deceased frontline employees, Tata Steel would bear “all the expenses of their children’s education till graduation in India”.

#TataSteel has taken the path of #AgilityWithCare by extending social security schemes to the family members of the employees affected by #COVID19. While we do our bit, we urge everyone to help others around them in any capacity possible to get through these tough times. pic.twitter.com/AK3TDHyf0H — Tata Steel (@TataSteelLtd) May 23, 2021

According to the announcement made by the company, “Tata Steel's best-in-class social security schemes will help ensure an honourable standard of living for their families, whereby the family will get the last drawn salary till 60 years of the age of the deceased employee/nominee along with medical benefits and

housing facilities.”

The statement released by the company further stated that for all its frontline employees, who as part of their job, met with an unfortunate death due to Covid, the company will bear all the expenses of their children’s education till graduation in India.

“The Company has always been a shield of steel, supporting its stakeholders at all times. This time is no different. Tata Steel family stands stoically with its entire people, committed to their security and well-being,” it said.