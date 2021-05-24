Trinamool MP launches scathing attack on Bengal governor

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee on Sunday launched a scathing attack on West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, asking the public to lodge complaints against him with the police. Kalyan accusing the governor of being hand in gloves with the BJP and being involved in a conspiracy to arrest Trinamool Congress MLAs in connection with Narada sting operation case.

He also said once Dhankhar’s term as governor ends, he can be prosecuted on the basis of the complaints filed by the people and lodged in the same Presidency jail where the TMC MLAs were lodged. Kalyan also called the constitutional head of the state a “blood sucker” and a butcher of the constituency.

“The governor secured the arrest of our MLAs. The central agency wrote to him seeking permission to prosecute the accused. But, he gave the nod on May 7. If details of governor’s call records are made public, his involvement in the arrest will become clear.

I request all to lodge complaints against the governor so that once his term end, he can be prosecuted and sent to the same Presidency jail where our leaders were lodged,” said Kalyan. “He is the butcher of Constitution,” Kalyan said.