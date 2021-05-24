Uttar Pradesh government will never discriminate between voters and non-voters: CM Yogi Adityanath

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday asserted that his government is committed to the well-being of every citizen and will never discriminate between voters and non-voters.

"Our government is committed to the well-being of every citizen. For us, every life matters and will continue to save people like we have. The officials must ensure that adequate medical aid and food is provided to every person in need. Neither we have nor will we ever discriminate between voters and nonvoters. Unlike others, we do not believe in serving people selectively," he said in Azamgarh.

The chief minister visited the Covid Care Centre set up at Government Girls' Inter College (GGIC) in Azamgarh.

He also paid a surprise visit at Bijuara village and reviewed the healthcare facilities available for COVID-19 patients, the government said in a statement.

He also interacted with the newly-elected village pradhans and advised them to work with the cooperation of the citizens, public representatives, administrators and district officials in order to achieve the desired results for a harmonious and progressive society.

Earlier in the day, Adityanath had visited Gonda, where he exhorted the public representatives to adopt PHCs and CHCs and use their funds to improve the health services there.

He also reiterated his idea to set up 'special vaccination booths' for the guardians of children up to 12 years of age.

The CM said vaccination against the novel coronavirus infection will be taken up in rural areas in a huge manner.

He said the mantra for 'Test, Trace and Treat' has helped in curbing the second wave in the state.

"Today, we have only about 74,000 active cases in the state, down by about 2.36 lakh since April 30, during the peak. As many as over 3 lakh Covid tests are being conducted daily, while a total of over 4. 67 crore tests have already taken place in the state," Adityanath said.

He said the positivity rate has now come down to 2 per cent, and added that oxygen availability is sufficient with oxygen plants being set up in PHC and CHC in every district.

Pointing out that the state government has already started preparations for the third wave of coronavirus in UP, the CM said PICU wards for children are being set up in every district.

"We have already made free vaccination for the age group of 18-44 and the process will be further intensified. I have appealed to all the public representatives to adopt hospitals. The training for nursing, paramedical staff, pediatric, among others, is progressing simultaneously," he said.