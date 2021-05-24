STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Uttarakhand begins production of injections used to treat Black Fungus

As of now, Amphotericin-B injections, an anti-fungal drug is being used to treat the disease.

A patient infected with mucormycosis waits to be admitted at ENT Hospital in Hyderabad. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

DEHRADUN: Faced with rising 'Black Fungus' cases, the Uttarakhand government announced production of injections used in treatment of the disease known medically as mucormycosis.

Mucormycosis is a fungal infection caused by exposure to mucor mould which is commonly found in soil, plants, manure, and decaying fruits and vegetables. As of now, Amphotericin-B injections, an anti-fungal drug is being used to treat the disease.

While speaking to ANI, Director General-Health of Uttrakhand, Dr Tripti Bahuguna has said that the production of injections used in the treatment of black fungus has begun in Rudrapur, Uttarakhand. She said a consignment of 12,000 injections will be delivered by Thursday, after which the state is expected to get some respite from this disease.

Dr Bahuguna pointed out that these injections were not produced in bulk as mucormycosis was a very rare condition. "Raw material for the injection has to be brought from outside," she said.

The doctor noted that standard operating procedures (SOPs) have been issued regarding treatement of black fungus, which she said was not a new disease but had flared up during the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak.

Meanwhile asked about hospitals not diligent about uploading data of deaths due to Covid-19 on the same day, she said the state's Health Department has strongly objected to the negligence and directed the portal to updated daily by evening.

The Director General-Health of Uttrakhand also said there was a shortfall in vaccines but fresh supply was coming in regularly. SII produced Covishield has provided 1.50 lakh vaccines and within the next week to 10 days the state can ensure proper vaccination drive in the private hospitals.

Yesterday, the state government had declared 'Black Fungus' as an epidemic. A notifiable disease is required by law to be reported to the government authorities. 

