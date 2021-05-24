STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Vaccine Express’ on track to ramp up drive in rural Bihar

The state government has also directed civil surgeons of all districts to ensure the Vaccine Express vans can run from May 25 in interiors areas without hindrances.

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA:  With rural areas reporting a lion’s share of Covid-19 cases, the Bihar government has decided to roll out mobile vaccination vans, or ‘Vaccine Express’, from May 25 to inoculate people above 45 years free of charge. A total of 700 such vans, with a target of administering nearly 1.40 lakh vaccine doses per day, will cover 45,103 villages under 8,406 panchayats in 38 districts over the next few months under the initiative.

“If the daily target of administering 1.40 lakh jabs can be done without any interruption, approximately 42 lakh doses will be administered to the rural populace within a month, and the entire rural population can be vaccinated in next few months,” a senior health official said Sunday. An estimated 5.29 crore people in the 45-59 age group and around 1.07 crore people above 60 years will be inoculated through the Vaccine Express.

Currently, about 76 per cent of the total Covid-19 cases are being reported from the rural areas, with Sheohar recording 14.8% average infection rate, followed by Kishanganj (14.7%), Supaul (13%), Madhubani (12%), Madhepura (10.8%), Samastipur and Araria (9.7%), Darbhanga (9.6%), East Champaran (8.9%) and Katihar (7.4%). Prior to the Vaccine Express, mobile RT-PCR testing vans were vaccinating people in rural areas.

‘State ranked second in vaccination’
Health Minister Mangal Pandey recently said Bihar has been ranked second in terms of vaccinating more than 10,60,702 people between 18 and 44 age group till May 22

