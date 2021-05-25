STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Uttarakhand Police donates Rs 85,95,350 to CM Relief Fund

The cheque was handed over by DGP Ashok Kumar to Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat at the Secretariat.

Published: 25th May 2021 01:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2021 02:06 PM   |  A+A-

Tirath Singh Rawat

Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

DEHRADUN: In view of Covid-19, Uttarakhand Police on Tuesday donated Rs 85,95,350 to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund from their one day salary.

ADG, PAC PVK Prasad, ADG Administration Abhinav Kumar, and IG Personnel Pushpak Jyoti were also present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand reported 3,194 fresh COVID-19 cases, 6,173 discharges and 71 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the state health bulletin on Monday.

To curb the number of Covid-19 cases, the government has imposed a lockdown in the state till June 1. (ANI)

