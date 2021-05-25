STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Govt-run helplines across country not worker friendly, says volunteers' network

Calls made by SWAN to 80 officers from across 20 zones revealed they had an inadequate response mechanism to address the grievances of workers

Published: 25th May 2021 01:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2021 01:57 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi migrant workers

Around 33 per cent of workers had not received wages, while 15 per cent had received partial payments, the survey said. (Photo | EPS)

By Ritwika Mitra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government-run helplines have inadequate information and resources to help migrant workers, according to volunteers' network Stranded Workers Action Network (SWAN).

Calls made by SWAN to 80 officers from across 20 zones revealed they had an inadequate response mechanism for enquiries related to migrant workers' non-payment of due wages, provision of rations or cooked food, financial assistance to meet basic needs, protection from eviction by home owners, and support for travel back to their home states. The helplines were not worker friendly and were deficient in responding to the multiple crises faced by workers, it said.

In April, the Ministry of Labour and Employment had announced the relaunch of last year's control rooms to address the grievances of workers.

ALSO READ: Over 8 lakh migrant workers left Delhi in first four weeks of lockdown: Report

SWAN received over 10,000 distress calls in April and May. While the average daily wages of those who reached out to the group was around Rs 425, around 58 per cent of the workers had rations left for less than two days.

Around 33 per cent had not received wages, while 15 per cent had received partial payments, the SWAN survey said.

When SWAN volunteers reached out to helplines, the responses of officials varied across states. As opposed to the promised 'any kind of help to a migrant worker', officials said they could only resolve cases of workers employed in central government projects such as railways and other PSU projects.

When it came to lodging of complaints, officials asked for complaints to be submitted in writing which could be "forwarded" to concerned officials. While some officials were willing to take complaints over phone or WhatsApp, there were a few officials who insisted that complaints should be sent over email, the SWAN said. There was no process in place to track the follow-up action on the complaints. The labour control room officials suggested that workers follow up with the respective state labour commissioners.

When SWAN volunteers called, most officials failed to provide any leads for ration support to address the hunger distress of migrant workers. Most officials were unaware about the provisions for protection of workers from evictions due to non-payment of rent during the pandemic.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Migrant workers
India Matters
Dark clouds hover in the sky ahead of landfall of Cyclone Yaas at Dhulagarh in Howrah district, Monday, May 24, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Bad news on a conveyor belt as Yaas gets closer
Image for representation
'No reason to believe Covid will disproportionately affect kids in next wave'
For representative purposes only (File photo| PTI)
New areas see huge spike in Maharashtra second wave
Rough sea in the Bay of Bengal ahead of Cyclone 'Yaas' landfall, at Digha in East Midnapore district. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Yaas: Red alert issued in four Odisha districts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
COVID19: Rural areas see huge spike in Maharashtra second wave
A signboard at a Tata Steel plant (File photo | AFP)
Tata Steel to continue giving salaries to dependents of employees falling victim to Covid
Gallery
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
The lifeless Ganga Ghat, a signature hallmark of the world’s oldest living city -- Varanasi. The ghat is otherwise buzzing with activity. (Photo | C Rupani, EPS)
Varanasi lockdown: World's oldest living city goes lifeless
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp