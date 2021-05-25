STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

HC seeks reply of Uddhav government, BMC on reliefs for traders amid COVID curbs

A bench of Justices R D Dhanuka and M J Jamdar was hearing a petition filed by the Federation of Retail Traders Welfare Association.

Published: 25th May 2021 03:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2021 03:04 PM   |  A+A-

Bombay High Court

The Bombay High Court (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday directed the Maharashtra government and the Mumbai civic body to file their replies to a petition moved by a traders' body seeking several reliefs during the ongoing lockdown-like restrictions in the state.

A bench of Justices R D Dhanuka and M J Jamdar was hearing a petition filed by the Federation of Retail Traders Welfare Association.

The petitioners told the HC that since the state had prohibited shops and retailers not dealing with essential items from functioning during the ongoing restrictions, they were facing heavy losses and financial instability.

The bench directed the state government to clarify in its affidavit if any incentives, similar to that provided to street hawkers affected by the restrictions, could be extended to the petitioners.

In the plea, the petitioners also said that while e-commerce websites were also prohibited from delivering non essential items across the state, they had been flouting the norm and the state authorities were turning a blind eye to such violations.

However, state's counsel Jyoti Chavan told the HC that the state government's resolution issued earlier this year strictly prohibited all retailers and traders, including e-commerce websites, from selling or delivering non-essential goods during the restrictions.

The HC directed the state to clarify in its affidavit the steps it was taking to ensure e-commerce websites were not flouting the government's standard operating procedure (SoP) on the delivery of non-essential goods during the period of curbs.

The petitioners had also sought waivers in license fee and municipal taxes till the time they were prohibited from resuming their businesses.

The HC directed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to address the issues in its affidavit.

It directed the state and the BMC to file their respective affidavits within two weeks.

The court will continue hearing the pleas on June 21.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Federation of Retail Traders Welfare Association Bombay High Court Mumbai Lockdown Maharashtra Lockdown
India Matters
Dark clouds hover in the sky ahead of landfall of Cyclone Yaas at Dhulagarh in Howrah district, Monday, May 24, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Bad news on a conveyor belt as Yaas gets closer
Image for representation
'No reason to believe Covid will disproportionately affect kids in next wave'
For representative purposes only (File photo| PTI)
New areas see huge spike in Maharashtra second wave
Rough sea in the Bay of Bengal ahead of Cyclone 'Yaas' landfall, at Digha in East Midnapore district. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Yaas: Red alert issued in four Odisha districts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
COVID19: Rural areas see huge spike in Maharashtra second wave
A signboard at a Tata Steel plant (File photo | AFP)
Tata Steel to continue giving salaries to dependents of employees falling victim to Covid
Gallery
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
The lifeless Ganga Ghat, a signature hallmark of the world’s oldest living city -- Varanasi. The ghat is otherwise buzzing with activity. (Photo | C Rupani, EPS)
Varanasi lockdown: World's oldest living city goes lifeless
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp