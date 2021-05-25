STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
I was with and will be with Sachin Pilot: Rajasthan Congress MLA Indraj Gurjar

Indraj Gurjar showed his allegiance to former Rajasthan Deputy CM Sachin Pilot, saying he is with him and will remain with him.

Published: 25th May 2021 11:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2021 11:48 PM

Former Rajasthan Deputy CM Sachin Pilot

Former Rajasthan Deputy CM Sachin Pilot (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Congress MLA Indraj Gurjar on Tuesday showed his allegiance to former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot, saying he is with him and will remain with him.

"Not everything has a political significance. My leader is my pride, I was with and will be with him. Sachin Pilot Zindabad, Congress Party Zindabad," Gurjar, who represents Virat Nagar in the Rajasthan assembly, tweeted along with a photo of him with Pilot.

Pilot was removed from the post of state Congress president and deputy chief minister after he rebelled against the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in the state last year.

Gurjar's remarks came on Tuesday after Chief Minister Gehlot laid the foundation stone of a road project, costing Rs 30 crore, from Virat Nagar to Chilapali.

During the event, MLA Gurjar praised Gehlot and said in the three budgets of the present government, Virat Nagar assembly constituency has received several development works, including road development works worth Rs 125 crore.

Expressing gratitude towards the chief minister on behalf of people of the area, Gurjar said that the road project is a wonderful gift for the people of Virat Nagar.

Gurjar is believed to be a part of the Pilot camp but there was lot of speculation on social media after he praised Chief Minister Gehlot, following which the MLA tweeted.

