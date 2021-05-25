ICCR to award desi restaurants abroad 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With a view to boost India’s soft power, the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) is preparing to unveil “Annapurna Award” for Indian restaurants abroad that attract the highest number of local non-NRI customers.

The ICCR president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe said it was for the first time thatculinary and cuisine traditions are figuring prominently on the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) agenda for the first time. Speaking at the fourth Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Memorial International Oration, the ICCR president quoted food historian Dr Collin Taylor Sen of Chicago, who had recognized India’s culinary culture as soft power.

Indian restaurants are the major channels of evolution of a true people-to-people relationship, Saharabuddhe said.“Culinary and cuisine traditions have figured prominently on ICCR agenda, for the first time. Indian restaurants are the major channels of evolution of a true people-to-people relationship,” said Saharabuddhe. He announced that the ICCR centres abroad would be encouraged to conduct Indian Food Fests with lecture and demonstration sessions devoted to a regional food variety twice a year.

Speaking on the occasion through video conference, Sen said vegetarianism and Ayurveda-based food are two most significant contributions of India to the global food traditions. She further said, Indian restaurants abroad today range from storefront dhabas to Michelin-starred ones. After the oration, a panel discussion was also held involving Indian chefs and restaurateurs like Vineet Bhatia (London), Sarah Todd (Melbourne), Sanjoo Malhotra (Sweden) and Priya Paul (Chennai).