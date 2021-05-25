STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India records 1.96 lakh new COVID-19 cases, lowest in 41 days; 3511 new deaths reported

The active cases have further reduced to 25,86,782 comprising 9.60 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 89.26 per cent.

Published: 25th May 2021 10:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2021 10:40 AM   |  A+A-

Doctors attend a COVID-19 positive patient at a makeshift hospital in Ghaziabad, Monday, May 24, 2021. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The single day rise in new coronavirus infections in the country fell below 2 lakh taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,69,48,874, while the death toll rose to 3,07,231, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

A total of 1,96,427 new coronavirus infections were reported in a day, the lowest in around 41 days, while the death toll climbed to 3,07,231 with 3,511 fresh fatalities, the lowest in 21 days, the data updated at 8 am showed.

India had registered 1,84,372 new coronavirus infections on April 14.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,40,54,861, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.14 per cent, the data stated.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,40,54,861, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.14 per cent, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4.

According to the ICMR, 33,25,94,176 samples have been tested up to May 24 with 20,58,112 samples being tested on Monday.

