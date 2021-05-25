Israel to resume flights to India

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a decision that comes as a relief to NRIs, Israel has decided to resume flight service from India with effect from May 31. Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan has said the resumption of flights to other countries will be announced in due course, and added that to and fro fights from Israel will be operational till the end of July.

In a Facebook post, Muraleedharan said a large number of NRIs who had returned to India and were unable to return to foreign countries for work due to the Covid situation had approached the Ministry of External Affairs for help. Indians seeking entry into Israel need to have visas issued on or after May 1, 2021. Those travellers with visas issued before May 1 need to renew it. They should also produce result of RT-PCR test taken 72 hours before departure.

On reaching Israel, travellers from India will be subjected to fresh Covid test and will also need to undergo compulsory institutional quarantine for a specified period. “Despite these restrictions, it needs to be noted that resumption of flight service will be of huge help to a lot of NRIs,” he said.