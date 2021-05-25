Maharashtra: Blast at steel factory in Jalna; one injured

By PTI

JALNA: A worker was injured in a blast at a steel manufacturing unit in Maharashtra's Jalna district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place when a boiler exploded at Sapashrungi Steel Mill in the new MIDC area late on Monday night, the official said.

A worker who was injured in the blast has been admitted to a hospital in Aurangabad for treatment, he said, adding that no case has been registered in this regard.

According to eyewitnesses, the impact of the explosion was such that nearby buildings developed cracks.