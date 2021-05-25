STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Phone tapping case: Mumbai police record statement of IPS officer Rashmi Shukla

Published: 25th May 2021 01:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2021 01:46 PM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime, Cops

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Mumbai cyber police have recorded the statement of senior IPS officer Rashmi Shukla in connection with a case of illegal phone tapping and alleged leaking of sensitive documents related to police postings, official said on Tuesday.

Shukla's statement was recorded last week in Hyderabad, where she is currently serving as additional director general of the Central Reserve Police Force's (CRPF) South Zone, the official said.

A team from the BKC cyber police station in Mumbai was in Hyderabad on May 19 and 20, the official said.

Shukla has denied the allegations levelled in an FIR registered in connection with the case, the official said.

The FIR was registered under the Official Secrets Act at the BKC cyber police station in Mumbai in March this year against unidentified persons for allegedly tapping phones illegally and leaking certain confidential documents on the complaint filed by the Maharashtra Intelligence Department.

The alleged tapping of phones had taken place when Shukla headed the state intelligence department.

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis had cited a letter purportedly written by Shukla to the then Maharashtra Director General of Police about alleged corruption in police transfers.

The letter also had details of intercepted calls, leading to an uproar with leaders of the Shiv Sena-led ruling coalition alleging that Shukla tapped phones without permission.

Before registration of the FIR, Maharashtra Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte had alleged in a report submitted to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray that it appears Shukla herself leaked the confidential report (to Fadnavis).

Last month, the police issued two summons (on April 26 and April 28) to Shukla, asking her to appear before the BKC cyber department in Mumbai for recording her statement.

However, Shukla had skipped the summons.

