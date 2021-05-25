STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Punjab government lacks intention to procure COVID vaccines: SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal

Sukhbir Singh Badal said Punjab can effectively fight COVID-19 if the chief minister and all state ministers lead from the front.

Published: 25th May 2021 10:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2021 10:23 PM   |  A+A-

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday said speedy vaccination is needed to win the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and alleged that the Congress-led Punjab government lacks the intention to procure vaccines.

Claiming that the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has been able to procure Covaxin doses within a week of placing the order, Badal asked why the state government can't do the same.

States across the country have reported a shortage of Covid vaccine doses and some have been forced to halt the vaccination of certain age groups.

Many states have also issued global tenders to procure vaccines.

Punjab's nodal officer for vaccination Vikas Garg had said on Sunday that the state has approached all vaccine manufacturers for direct purchase of Covid jabs including Sputnik V, Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson.

While Moderna and Pfizer have refused to supply vaccines directly to the Punjab government, saying they deal only with the Centre, other firms haven't yet responded, according to Garg.

Badal said Punjab needs speedy vaccination to win the fight against COVID-19 and requested Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to make a special allocation of Rs 1,000 crore to purchase vaccines to inoculate people of the state in the next six months.

"For a vaccination drive, there is a need to buy vaccine doses. Vaccines are available, we have Sputnik V and Covaxin. But there is a lack of intention on the part of the state government," the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) said while addressing the media here.

Badal claimed the SGPC has procured vaccine doses and will start its vaccine drive next week.

"If the SGPC can buy it (vaccines), then why can't the Punjab government (do it)?" he asked.

"Vaccinating people should be the top priority of the CM at this moment," Badal said.

"If need be, the chief minister should call an emergency meeting of the state cabinet to clear the proposal for the speedy procurement of vaccine doses," he said.

Badal said Punjab can effectively fight COVID-19 if the chief minister and all state ministers lead from the front.

"Sadly, this has not been seen so far and that is why Punjab has witnessed 4,000 deaths in the last three months alone," he alleged.

As of Monday, Punjab's COVID-19 caseload stood at 5,43,475 and the death toll at 13,468, according to official data.

Badal also sought a monthly pension of Rs 6,000 for all families who have lost their breadwinners to Covid, besides free education for children orphaned by the viral disease.

Simultaneously, the government should make necessary preparations to cope with a potential third wave of the pandemic, he said.

"The state needs to order at least 2,000 ventilators and install them within three months along with hiring the necessary staff to man them," Badal said.

This is of utmost importance as 17 out of 22 districts do not have ventilator facilities, he claimed.

The SAD chief also urged the Centre not to levy Goods and Services Tax (GST) on vaccines, saying it should not try to earn money from the sale of vaccines.

He also called for waiving GST on ventilators and life-saving drugs needed for Covid treatment.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Punjab Government Punjab Sukhbir Singh Badal SAD COVID Vaccine COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates Coronavirus Latest Updates
India Matters
A health worker holds up a Covishield vial. (Photo | EPS)
Covishield seen preventing severe Covid even in breakthrough infections, finds study
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre)
Take a break and ring in the hours
For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
In the face of uncertainty, Indians are saving every penny for a rainy day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A wave crashing on the shore at Vizhinjam harbour in Thiruvananthapuram, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Four boats capsize near Kerala's Vizhinjam harbour: One fisherman dead, one missing
Trees move due to strong wind during Cyclone 'Yaas' landfall, at Digha in East Midnapore district. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Cyclone Yaas unleashes fury on Odisha-West Bengal coasts, over one crore people affected
Gallery
Cyclone Yaas pounded the beach towns in north Odisha and West Bengal as it hit the coast around 9 am on Wednesday with a wind speed of 130-140 kmph. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Cyclone Yaas hits Odisha coast, Bengal on high alert
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp