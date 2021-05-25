Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut attacks Maharashtra governor over delay in MLC appointments 

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Monday claimed Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has lowered the dignity of the Governor’s office by sitting on the recommendations for the appointment of 12 members of the legislative council for six months.In an editorial on Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana, Sena MP Raut criticised Koshyari for his alleged objectionable conduct.

The article expressed astonishment over reports that after an RTI activist sought information on the appointment of 12 MLCs from Raj Bhavan, it was informed that there is no such list in the governor’s office. “It is quite surprising the Maharashtra cabinet approved the 12 names of MLCs, the list was submitted to the governor, and it was also reminded a couple of times about the list. Despite this, the governor’s office says they do not know about the l2 names list recommended by the cabinet for MLCs appointment.

It is surprising and raises many questions about the functioning of the governor’s office,” Samana said. “If the list is not with the governor’s office, then the ghost has taken it. If it is so, then actions should be taken under superstition law that Maharashtra has approved long back,” wrote Raut, adding that the governor should also carry out the Shanti Yadnya to vanquish the bad and superstitious spirit.

The editorial argued that if the governor had appointed these 12 MLCs, then the elected representatives would have been able to work more efficiently during the pandemic. “The Bombay High Court had asked the Governor to submit an affidavit over delay in the appointment of 12 names as MLCs. We hope that after the court directions, the governor will work now rather stirring the unnecessary controversy for wrong reasons,” Raut wrote.