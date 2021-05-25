STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tripura High Court asks government to submit details on Triage system to combat COVID-19

Tripura HC has asked the state government to submit details on the Triage system that helps COVID-19 patients to receive information on emergency services.

Published: 25th May 2021 10:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2021 10:08 PM   |  A+A-

Gavel, Court Hammer

For representational purposes

By PTI

AGARTALA: The High Court of Tripura has asked the state government to submit details on the Triage system that helps COVID-19 patients to receive information on emergency services, availability of oxygen, medicines, and ventilators.

The notice was served to the state on Monday by a division bench of the High Court comprising Chief Justice A Kureshi and Justice S Talapatra after hearing a PIL filed by an advocate Bhaskar Debbarma.

"We have demanded a localised Triage system in Tripura, by which information on the availability of hospital beds with and without oxygen supply and ventilators should remain in the public domain. In Maharashtra, such a system was devised to provide healthcare services to the COVID-19 affected persons, which helped them immensely," Advocate Rumela Guha, who represented the petitioner said.

After hearing the petition, the court asked the state to submit details in a week.

The court also said that the petitioner has made suggestions based on medical and scientific data collected by him to enable the state administration to deal with the situation more effectively.

