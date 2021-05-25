STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
UP: Bodies of woman, 2 daughters found in Rohini river in Gorakhpur

The girls were tied to their mother's saree and the three didn't have any injury marks on their bodies, they said, adding it was a suspected case of suicide.

For representational purposes

By PTI

GORAKHPUR: The bodies of a 40-year-old woman and her two daughters were found floating in the Rohini river here, police said on Tuesday.

The girls were tied to their mother's saree and the three didn't have any injury marks on their bodies, they said, adding it was a suspected case of suicide.

The bodies of Maya and her daughters, Shivani (13) and Arpita (9), were found floating in the river in Jangal Kaudia locality of the Pipiganj area on Monday morning.

It appears as if Maya tied the girls with her saree and jumped into the river, Station House Officer (SHO) SP Singh said.

On Sunday, Maya had an argument with her husband Shailesh Kanaujia after which she went out with the girls and didn't return, police said.

Later in the day, he informed the police about the three of them having gone missing.

On Monday morning, Kanaujia left for Ahmedabad where he works as a carpenter, thinking she would return.

When he reached Gonda, he received a phone call from police, informing him about the recovery of the bodies so he came back.

As per locals, the couple used to have frequent fights as Maya suspected him of having an extramarital affair.

The bodies were sent for postmortem and further investigation in the case was on.

