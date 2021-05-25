STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Vaccinate class 12 students before conducting exams: Punjab Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla

Delhi has made a similar suggestion to the Centre asking it to vaccinate children before they appear for the examinations.

Published: 25th May 2021 11:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2021 11:07 PM   |  A+A-

COVID Vaccine

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla on Tuesday asked the Centre to ensure vaccination of class 12 students before taking a decision on holding board exams.

Delhi has made a similar suggestion to the Centre asking it to vaccinate children before they appear for the examinations.

"The union government should provide COVID vaccines to all states before taking a decision on examinations of class 12 students," said Singla in his feedback to Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', two days after a meeting was held to discuss the issue of pending class 12 board exams, which were postponed in view of the second wave of COVID-19.

According to Singla, there is a dire need to inoculate students and teachers against COVID-19 before conducting the exams as their health, safety and security are of utmost importance.

The minister said exams of only selected and essential subjects may be held in each discipline and question papers can be of lesser duration, an official release here.

He said due consideration may also be given to pre-board examinations and internal assessment.

There is every possibility that the students would be late in getting admission in higher educational institutions, he said.

The central government should issue directions to all universities and colleges to cope with the time loss of students, he said, adding higher education institutions should be asked to reduce the syllabus of the course which would decrease the pressure on students.

"Students taking admissions in higher education institutions after undergoing class 12 examinations would not be required to undergo all the semesters in the next course. For example, 8 semesters course may be reduced to 7 semesters which would help in reducing mental pressure on students and will also motivate them to perform with more confidence," Singla said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vijay Inder Singla Punjab Education Minister Punjab Punjab Class 12 Exams
India Matters
A health worker holds up a Covishield vial. (Photo | EPS)
Covishield seen preventing severe Covid even in breakthrough infections, finds study
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre)
Take a break and ring in the hours
For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
In the face of uncertainty, Indians are saving every penny for a rainy day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A wave crashing on the shore at Vizhinjam harbour in Thiruvananthapuram, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Four boats capsize near Kerala's Vizhinjam harbour: One fisherman dead, one missing
Trees move due to strong wind during Cyclone 'Yaas' landfall, at Digha in East Midnapore district. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Cyclone Yaas unleashes fury on Odisha-West Bengal coasts, over one crore people affected
Gallery
Cyclone Yaas pounded the beach towns in north Odisha and West Bengal as it hit the coast around 9 am on Wednesday with a wind speed of 130-140 kmph. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Cyclone Yaas hits Odisha coast, Bengal on high alert
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp