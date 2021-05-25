STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vaccinate kids aged under 5 against influenza: Tribal panel head to Maharashtra government

Health experts have indicated that the during the rainy season, the influenza, also known as the common flu, may spread among children.

Published: 25th May 2021 12:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2021 12:27 PM   |  A+A-

For representation

By PTI

THANE: Former MLA Vivek Pandit, who heads a state committee on tribal welfare, has appealed to the Maharashtra government to administer anti-influenza vaccine to all children below the age of five years in the state's tribal region before the upcoming monsoon season.

Talking to reporters here on Monday, he said health experts have indicated that the during the rainy season, the influenza, also known as the common flu, may spread among children.

The country is already facing the COVID-19 crisis, he noted.

Pandit said he has written a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, urging that children below the age of five years be administered the vaccine against influenza in all tehsils and district collectors be made the monitoring authority.

He said the poor tribals cannot afford the anti-influenza vaccines, which are priced between Rs 1,500 and Rs 2,000.

Therefore, the government should undertake a drive to administer the vaccines to all children free of cost before the commencement of the monsoon season, he said.

TAGS
vivek pandit influenza vaccine
