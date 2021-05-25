STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Yaas intensifies into very severe cyclonic storm: IMD

Cyclone Yaas intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm on Tuesday evening, IMD Director General M Mohapatra said.

Published: 25th May 2021 11:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2021 11:30 PM

This May 24 satellite image provided by NASA shows Cyclone Yaas approaching India's eastern coast.

This May 24 satellite image provided by NASA shows Cyclone Yaas approaching India's eastern coast. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Cyclone Yaas intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm on Tuesday evening, India Meteorological Department Director General M Mohapatra said.

The IMD has also issued a red-coded warning alert to the Odisha and West Bengal coasts.

"The severe cyclonic storm 'Yaas' (pronounced as 'Yass') over northwest and Bay of Bengal intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm," Mohapatra said.

It is very likely to move north-northwestwards, intensify further and reach near north Odisha coast close to Dhamra port by the early morning of Wednesday.

"It is very likely to cross north Odisha-West Bengal coasts between Paradip and Sagar Islands close to north of Dhamra and south of Balasore, during noon of Wednesday, the 26th May as a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm," the Cyclone Warning Division of the IMD said.

The cyclone is being tracked by Doppler Weather Radar at Paradip, it added.

