STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

YouTuber Paras Singh booked in Arunachal for racist remarks against Congress MLA Ninong Ering

The Arunachal Pradesh government has filed a case against YouTuber Paras Singh for his alleged racial remarks against a Congress MLA.

Published: 25th May 2021 12:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2021 12:04 AM   |  A+A-

YouTuber Paras Singh

YouTuber Paras Singh (Photo | Paras Singh Facebook)

By PTI

ITANAGAR: The Arunachal Pradesh government has filed a case against a social media influencer from Punjab for his alleged racial remarks against a Congress MLA, and "ill will towards the people of the state".

Paras Singh, who goes by the name 'Paras Official' on his YouTube channel, had in a video posted on Sunday termed Congress MLA Ninong Ering a "non-Indian" and apparently claimed the "state was a part of China", sparking furore among Arunchalees as well as people from other parts of the country.

In yet another video, posted earlier in the day, he has apologised for his comments.

"A case has been registered against Paras for racial hatred and the cyber crime branch in Itanagar is investigating the matter," DGP R P Upadhyaya said.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu, taking to Twitter, condemned the racial slur and said the "video aims at inciting ill will and hatred towards the people of Arunachal Pradesh".

Khandu further added that the social media account of the person is being thoroughly investigated for details about his activities and whereabouts.

Social media should be used with due caution and any infringement will lead to action as per law, the CM added.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein underlined that he was "appalled and greatly dismayed" to see the YouTube post, which not just "casts doubt on the nationality of the Arunachal Pradesh MLA but also questions the existence of the state within India".

"To doubt our nationality because of how we look is a problem most of us from the North East of India face regularly in the mainland. What we look like, how we dress, what we eat and how we live makes us no less Indian.

"We are proud to be a state in the Union of India where even in the interior most we greet each other with a 'Jai Hind' and primary school children even in the border villages sing 'Saare Jahaan se Achha, Hindustan Hamara' with pride," he said in his official twitter handle.

The deputy CM sought an unconditional apology from the YouTuber for his remarks.

"I strongly condemn this racist and arrogant act of Mr Paras Singh (Bunty). Every Arunachalee and every right thinking Indian must condemn such prejudiced views. He must apologise unconditionally to the people of Arunachal Pradesh. @PemaKhanduBJP @KirenRijiju @ninong_erring," Mein added.

Singh had apparently made the comments while reacting to a letter written by Ering to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, wherein he had sought a ban on the relaunch of PUBG Mobile as Battlegrounds Mobile India.

The Pasighat East MLA, when contacted, said he would soon file a case against Singh.

Meanwhile, the All Arunachal Pradesh Students' Union (AAPSU) issued a statement to say that the people of the state are "greatly hurt" by the remarks.

"Such incidents are not isolated ones and have been happening time and again in various parts of the country.

"It is really distressing that even after over 70 years of the country's independence, people from the state and the northeast region in general still face humiliation in other parts of the country, whenever they go there for work or study," the joint statement by AAPSU president Hawa Bagang and general secretary Tabom Dai said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Paras Singh Paras Official Arunachal Pradesh racism Ninong Ering congress
India Matters
Dark clouds hover in the sky ahead of landfall of Cyclone Yaas at Dhulagarh in Howrah district, Monday, May 24, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Bad news on a conveyor belt as Yaas gets closer
Image for representation
'No reason to believe Covid will disproportionately affect kids in next wave'
For representative purposes only (File photo| PTI)
New areas see huge spike in Maharashtra second wave
Rough sea in the Bay of Bengal ahead of Cyclone 'Yaas' landfall, at Digha in East Midnapore district. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Yaas: Red alert issued in four Odisha districts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Security personnel gather near the entrance of the Wuhan Institute of Virology during a visit by the World Health Organization team. (Photo | AP)
Why are researchers worried about Wuhan lab taking hospital care for COVID in 2019 before outbreak?
A picture that went viral on social media, of the couple tieing the knot in the chartered aircraft.
WATCH | Madurai couple gets married mid-air in SpiceJet aircraft, amid TN Covid restrictions
Gallery
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
Cristiano Ronaldo wins this round. Lionel Messi took 188 games to reach 100 goals for Barcelona since he debuted at a very young age among many stalwarts at the Catalan club and never left. Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of reaching the 100-goal milestone from just 105 games for the Los Blancos tops the chart to date and the Portugal great once again broke into the top-10 by taking just 131 games to reach the three-figure mark for Juventus. Here are the 10 players who currently holds the record of scoring 100 goals for a club. (Photos | AP)
Top 10 fastest players to reach 100 goals at a club: Leo Messi misses out as Cristiano Ronaldo makes it twice | Cavani, Lewandowski, Mbappe among others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp