STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

After data ‘mismatch’, Haryana says only 2-3 per cent vaccine wastage in state

The Haryana government has said the Covid-19 vaccine wastage in the state has come down from 6 per cent, as per the data recently released by the Centre government, to 2-3 per cent. 

Published: 26th May 2021 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2021 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

COVID Vaccine

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH:  The Haryana government has said the Covid-19 vaccine wastage in the state has come down from 6 per cent, as per the data recently released by the Centre government, to 2-3 per cent. 
The state health department said the vaccine wastage percentage was relatively higher in the data released by the Centre as there was a data “mismatch” and the districts have rectified it.

The state has, so far, administered a total of 53.72 lakh doses, with Gurugram reporting the highest at 6.34 lakh followed by Faridabad (5 lakh). Additional chief secretary (health) of the Haryana government Rajeev Arora said in a data recently released by the Centre government, Haryana had a 6 per cent wastage of Covieshield and 10.2 per cent wastage of Covaxin.

Thereafter, the officers of the health department immediately swung into action and identified that there was a data mismatch. He said the officers concerned corrected the data mismatch and subsequently, the wastage percentages dropped from 6 per cent for Covieshield to 3.1 per cent and 10.2 per cent of Covaxin to 2.4 per cent. Thus, the average wastage percentage is between 2 per cent to 3 per cent.

He elaborated that director of the National Health Mission, Haryana, Prabhjot Singh, along with the state immunisation team held two orientation programmes with all officers of the health department involved in vaccine administration of all districts through video-conferencing. Thereafter, the districts with high wastage were identified and separate consultation was given to them.

Arora said the districts which reported high vaccine wastage were Hisar, Palwal, Nuh, Kaithal, Rohtak and Bhiwani. Arora said 2,07,892 healthcare workers (HCWs) have been administered the first dose of vaccine and 1,33,828 HCWs have been administered the second dose of vaccine. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
haryana covid 19 vaccine wastage
India Matters
A health worker holds up a Covishield vial. (Photo | EPS)
Covishield seen preventing severe Covid even in breakthrough infections, finds study
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre)
Take a break and ring in the hours
For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
In the face of uncertainty, Indians are saving every penny for a rainy day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A wave crashing on the shore at Vizhinjam harbour in Thiruvananthapuram, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Four boats capsize near Kerala's Vizhinjam harbour: One fisherman dead, one missing
Trees move due to strong wind during Cyclone 'Yaas' landfall, at Digha in East Midnapore district. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Cyclone Yaas unleashes fury on Odisha-West Bengal coasts, over one crore people affected
Gallery
Cyclone Yaas pounded the beach towns in north Odisha and West Bengal as it hit the coast around 9 am on Wednesday with a wind speed of 130-140 kmph. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Cyclone Yaas hits Odisha coast, Bengal on high alert
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp