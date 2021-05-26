STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bihar behind in insurance settlements 

Insurance claims for Rs 94.62 crore were made by Bihar’s 6,458 corona-infected people, including 126 dead, 440 under-treatment and 5,892 discharges.

Published: 26th May 2021 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2021 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

health insurance

For representational purpose.

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA:  Insurance claims for Rs 94.62 crore were made by Bihar’s 6,458 corona-infected people, including 126 dead, 440 under-treatment and 5,892 discharges. But Bihar is far behind other states in claiming the benefits of their health insurance.

Across the country, claims worth Rs 23,715 crore were made for 15.31 lakh Covid-positive people, including 22,461dead, 1,13,250 under-treatment and 13,96,394 recovered. The state’s former deputy CM-cum-finance minister and current Rajya Sabha MP, Sushil Kumar Modi, on Tuesday cited data from other states to draw a comparison with Bihar.

He said that 5.51 lakh corona-infected people from Maharashtra claimed for Rs 7,006 crore, 1.28 lakh people from Karnataka claimed for Rs 1,961 crore and 1.23 lakh health insurance policyholder pandemic-infected people of Tamil Nadu claimed for Rs 2,342 crore. Modi said that the execution of claims of 1,226 corona-infected people from the state, who either died or got discharged, are still pending.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
insurance claims bihar insurance claims
India Matters
A health worker holds up a Covishield vial. (Photo | EPS)
Covishield seen preventing severe Covid even in breakthrough infections, finds study
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre)
Take a break and ring in the hours
For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
In the face of uncertainty, Indians are saving every penny for a rainy day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A wave crashing on the shore at Vizhinjam harbour in Thiruvananthapuram, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Four boats capsize near Kerala's Vizhinjam harbour: One fisherman dead, one missing
Trees move due to strong wind during Cyclone 'Yaas' landfall, at Digha in East Midnapore district. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Cyclone Yaas unleashes fury on Odisha-West Bengal coasts, over one crore people affected
Gallery
Cyclone Yaas pounded the beach towns in north Odisha and West Bengal as it hit the coast around 9 am on Wednesday with a wind speed of 130-140 kmph. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Cyclone Yaas hits Odisha coast, Bengal on high alert
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp