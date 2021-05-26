Bihar behind in insurance settlements 

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Insurance claims for Rs 94.62 crore were made by Bihar’s 6,458 corona-infected people, including 126 dead, 440 under-treatment and 5,892 discharges. But Bihar is far behind other states in claiming the benefits of their health insurance.

Across the country, claims worth Rs 23,715 crore were made for 15.31 lakh Covid-positive people, including 22,461dead, 1,13,250 under-treatment and 13,96,394 recovered. The state’s former deputy CM-cum-finance minister and current Rajya Sabha MP, Sushil Kumar Modi, on Tuesday cited data from other states to draw a comparison with Bihar.

He said that 5.51 lakh corona-infected people from Maharashtra claimed for Rs 7,006 crore, 1.28 lakh people from Karnataka claimed for Rs 1,961 crore and 1.23 lakh health insurance policyholder pandemic-infected people of Tamil Nadu claimed for Rs 2,342 crore. Modi said that the execution of claims of 1,226 corona-infected people from the state, who either died or got discharged, are still pending.